Robert Patrick – IMDb





Robert Hammond Patrick was born on November 5, 1958 in Marietta, Georgia, and raised there in Boston, Massachusetts, Dayton, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan, and Cleveland, Ohio. The eldest of five children. He attended Bowling Green State University in Ohio, but dropped out after taking a drama class and became interested in acting. After leaving college, he took a job as a house painter and continued as such until a boating accident on Lake Erie in 1984. He swam for three hours to rescue others still stranded at the scene. of the accident, when he almost drowned in his attempt. After the accident, he moved from Ohio to Los Angeles, California. He worked in a bar to supplement his income and even lived in his own car. After arriving in Hollywood, Patrick had the chance to shoot numerous films for filmmaker Roger Corman. Patrick has starred in various direct-to-video television films and made a brief appearance in Die Hard 2 (1990). His breakthrough role came as the liquid metal-wielding T-1000 and shapeshifter in James Cameron's hit film Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991). After that, he landed roles in various feature films such as Last Action Hero (1993), Fire in the Sky (1993), and Striptease (1996). Her performance in Fire in the Sky caught the attention of Chris Carter, creator of the television series The X-Files (1993). After David Duchovny distanced himself from the series during its seventh season, Patrick was cast as FBI Special Agent John Doggett. Robert found his way to the small screen when David Chase offered him the role of David Scatino in his award-winning film The Sopranos (1999). Robert was a regular on season six of HBO's True Blood (2008) and also appeared in the final season. He had a memorable role in the final season of Sons of Anarchy (2008), had a role in the sitcom Community (2009), and had a supporting role in the first season of Robert's From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series Rodriguez (2014). for the El Rey network. In spring 2017, it was announced that Robert would play a starring role in Gale Anne Hurd's highly anticipated Amazon series, Lore (2017), based on the popular horror podcast. Recent film credits include Universal Pictures' Identity Thief (2013) with Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman, Warner Brothers' Gangster Squad (2013) in which he played Josh Brolin's team member taking on Sean Penn as Mickey Cohan, Trouble with the Curve (2012). ) opposite Clint Eastwood, Lovelace (2013) opposite Sharon Stone and Amanda Seyfried, Universal's remake of Endless Love (2014) with Alex Pettyfer and Gabriella Wilde, Focus Features' Kill the Messenger (2014) opposite Jeremy Renner , and The Road Within (2014) with Kyra Sedgwick and Zo Kravitz and Peacemaker by James Gunn (2022) with John Cena. In 2022, it was announced that Robert would join Taylor Sheridan's prequel 1923 (2022) to Yellowstone (2018) starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. In addition to his acting success, Patrick has been a lifelong supporter of the military and the USO. The grandson of an Army veteran who served in World War I and II as well as the Korean War, Patrick grew up with a deep respect for the troops. Dedicated to giving back, he regularly visits the USO hospital and has participated in four USO tours to seven countries since 2008, visiting more than 8,100 service members and military families. He is a Harley-Davidson enthusiast and is a co-owner of Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California with his wife Barbara and their two children.

