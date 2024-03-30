Best Bollywood Comebacks of 2023-2024





In the ever-changing field of filmmaking, actors are constantly adapting and throwing themselves into a multitude of roles to stay relevant in the changing landscape of the industry. Learning to bounce back from setbacks is a valuable lesson that can be learned from Bollywood, especially considering the blockbuster year that 2023 and 2024 were for the Hindi film industry. The Deol family, including Dharmendra and his sons Sunny and Bobby, have enjoyed notable success. Emraan was widely acclaimed for his performance as the antagonist Aatish in the film Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma. Plus, Tabu in Crew, too hot to handle. Let's explore actors who have made remarkable comebacks in their careers, winning over audiences with their performances. Taboo In the film, Tabu plays Geeta, the wife of a supportive but unemployed husband, who eagerly awaits the payout of her provident fund to escape to a new life in Goa. Well, there is no doubt that the character of Tabu was truly captivating and not to be missed. With her charm, ambition and fearlessness, she effortlessly wins the hearts of the audience. ALSO READ: Crew Movie Review: Comedy-drama Heist takes off smoothly with glamorous Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon celebrating female friendship Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby – 'The Deol' The remarkable return of the Déols! Dharmendra made his comeback on screen after a hiatus with 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Playing a love interest character, the veteran actor surprised everyone with an on-screen kiss with Shabana Azmi in the Karan Johar directorial. While the audience was still figuring this out, his elder son Sunny Deol made a triumphant return to the big screen with the sequel 'Gadar'. The film became a sensation at the box office. Written by Shaktimaan Talwar and directed by Anil Sharma, the film continues the narrative against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan War, centering on the son of Tara Singh (played by Sunny) and Sakeena (played by Ameesha Patel) from the film original. , named Charanjeet aka Utkarsh Sharma. Remarkably, the film earned the distinction of being the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'. Bobby Deol made a significant impact with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'. From his powerful action sequences to his 'Jamal Kudu' dance number, the actor reaffirmed why fans fondly call him 'Lord Bobby'. Returning to the screen, Bobby played the character of Abrar ul Haque and received praise despite limited screen time. Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi In Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi made a significant comeback, which left everyone excited. They were praised for their respective roles. Portraying the character of Dhanalakshmi Randhawa, the grandmother of Rocky (played by Ranveer Singh) and the matriarch of the wealthy Randhawa family, Jaya's performance grabbed attention. Emraan Hashmi Emraan Hashmi, who made his acting debut in 2003 with the film “Footpath” and rose to prominence with his role in “Murder” (2004), which established him as a leading actor in Bollywood . Throughout his career, the actor has starred in a wide range of films of varying genres, including romantic dramas, thrillers and crime films. He is often nicknamed the “Serial Kisser” due to his frequent on-screen kissing scenes in early films. Today, he has been widely acclaimed for his portrayal of the antagonist Aatish in Maneesh Sharma's directorial project, Tiger 3. His performance earned him nominations at prestigious events such as the International Iconic Awards and the Bollywood Life Awards. Emraan was recognized in categories such as Best Performance by an Actor in a Negative Role and Best Actor in a Negative Role. Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham made their comeback with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. YRF's spy-verse has broken the box office record. The film featured the duo in a high-octane action role. ALSO READ: What? Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor fight hugely over No Entry 2, the latter says “I got angry…”

