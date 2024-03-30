5 Most Amazing Celebrity Homes You Should Not Miss If You Visit Juhu in Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar | Bollywood





Some of Bollywood's most famous celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Govinda and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, among others, stay in the Juhu area of ​​Mumbai. Shatrughan Sinha, Anupam Kher, Ekta Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor also have their home in Juhu. (Also read | Inside Amitabh Bachchan's magnificent white temple at his Mumbai home, Jalsa) Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Akshay Kumar, among others, own stunning homes in Juhu. About Amitabh's place, Jalsa Amitabh Bachchan resides in Jalsa in Juhu. The beautiful house is not just a home for Amitabh. His wife, Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also reside there. Spread over an area of ​​10,125 square feet, the two-storey bungalow has a current market value of approximately 120 crores, according to 99acres.com. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. About Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar's Homes Hema Malini stays in Advitiya, located in Juhu. The entire enclosed building is three stories high. Akshay Kumar stays at Prime Beach in Juhu with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and their children, Aarav and Nitara. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's multi-storey house is a white building named Shubham. More Celebrities Staying in Juhu Ekta Kapoor also lives with her family in Juhu's Krishna apartment. Anupam Kher stays at his house, Guru Sheesh, in Juhu. Anil Kapoor's multi-storey house is surrounded by greenery and high walls. Shatrughan Sinha stays in Ramayana with his wife, Poonam Sinha and daughter Sonakshi Sinha. Late Amrish Puri's house Vardaan is also in Juhu. White building, it has a high brown wooden gate. Dharmendra, Govinda and Sharadha Kapoor are also staying in Juhu. Kajol, Ajay and Rani's houses in Juhu Shivshakti is the residence of actor couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn. A tall gray gate stands in front of their house. According to 99acres.com, Ajay bought the sprawling bungalow in Juhu for around 60 crores, spread over 5,300 square feet. Rani Mukerji also stays in Juhu with her husband, Aditya Chopra and daughter Adira. A black and yellow gate with the YRF logo leads to the beautiful house. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

