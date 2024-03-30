Entertainment
Ryan Trares: anxiety and eggs
The anxiety came from a completely unexpected place.
We went to our church last Saturday morning for what has become an annual tradition: a massive Easter egg hunt. Anthony and what seemed like hundreds of other children of all ages could run around the church's multipurpose room, looking for glow-in-the-dark eggs under a black light.
When they weren't hunting, there was face painting, balloon animals, inflatable obstacle courses, Easter-themed crafts and much more.
We discovered the event last year and Anthony couldn't wait to do it again. He was eager to leave in the morning; he yelled at me that I was taking too long to prepare and it would be too late to enjoy all the best eggs.
But very quickly, we were on our way. Anthony started to relax as we went on, but soon I could tell something else was stressing him out.
“Dad, what if I don’t have any eggs?” he asked me in a worried tone.
Ever since we started having Easter egg hunts, Anthony has been worried about being left out. He's not the most aggressive child; Although he loves to run and hunt for hidden eggs, he is not the type to run forward and fight other little children for treasures.
This is what I can relate to.
The memory still marks me. I was about 6 years old and we had moved to a new town that winter. Right next to our house was a large park, and at Easter they announced an egg hunt for all the children in town. Eggs had been placed all over the park, and at the signal we were all rushing around to collect them and put them in the basket.
Remember, this was the Wild West era of the 1980s, so there were no instructions on how many eggs you can get. As a stampede of children rushed across the grass, I still felt like I was a step behind. In the end, my basket was still empty.
My memory may be fuzzy, but I remember being crushed. All the other children enjoyed candy and, in some cases, large baskets for the lucky winners. And there, I had nothing.
The egg hunt organizers took pity on me and gave me some leftover eggs so I wouldn't leave empty-handed. I got better at Easter egg hunts in the years that followed, but this experience colored my apprehension each time about participating.
So I knew what Anthony was worried about. Even though I knew that the organizers of the church egg hunt had rules to ensure that all the kids came away winners, I reassured him that he should do his best and that it would be great.
And it was. Once Anthony was on an egg hunt, he raced around like a champ, finding all 10 eggs assigned to him in tricky spots and running away with a smile on his face.
He proved he could do it. I hope he remembers this the next time something worries him – or even during the next Easter egg hunt.
Ryan Trares is a senior reporter and columnist at the Daily Journal. Send your comments to [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://dailyjournal.net/2024/03/30/ryan-trares-anxiety-and-eggs/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ryan Trares: anxiety and eggs
- Table tennis – WTT champions Incheon: Flix Lebrun and Simon Gauzy eliminated after their quarter-final defeat
- Were there real women of the road and did they disguise themselves as men?
- Navigating today's restaurant technology landscape
- Enten: Here's how many Bibles Trump needs to sell to match Biden's fundraising
- MGM Resorts CEO Hornbuckle meets with President Xi Jinping
- Trump called Rep. Tom Emmer a “RINO” and rejected his candidacy for Speaker of the House. Now the two have made amends
- “PM Modi sent Tamilisai as vaccine to defeat DMK virus in polls”: BJP CR Kesavan
- Four UN peacekeepers injured in Lebanon; Criticism of US arms transfer to Israel
- Girl on Tik Tok Alters Vintage Designer Dress and the World Goes Ablaze
- Boeing is paralyzed, and it is the fault of its managers and directors.
- China begins second phase construction of spallation neutron source to promote science and technology innovation