Ryan Trares: anxiety and eggs

Trares “>

The anxiety came from a completely unexpected place.

We went to our church last Saturday morning for what has become an annual tradition: a massive Easter egg hunt. Anthony and what seemed like hundreds of other children of all ages could run around the church's multipurpose room, looking for glow-in-the-dark eggs under a black light.

When they weren't hunting, there was face painting, balloon animals, inflatable obstacle courses, Easter-themed crafts and much more.

We discovered the event last year and Anthony couldn't wait to do it again. He was eager to leave in the morning; he yelled at me that I was taking too long to prepare and it would be too late to enjoy all the best eggs.

But very quickly, we were on our way. Anthony started to relax as we went on, but soon I could tell something else was stressing him out.

“Dad, what if I don’t have any eggs?” he asked me in a worried tone.

Ever since we started having Easter egg hunts, Anthony has been worried about being left out. He's not the most aggressive child; Although he loves to run and hunt for hidden eggs, he is not the type to run forward and fight other little children for treasures.

This is what I can relate to.

The memory still marks me. I was about 6 years old and we had moved to a new town that winter. Right next to our house was a large park, and at Easter they announced an egg hunt for all the children in town. Eggs had been placed all over the park, and at the signal we were all rushing around to collect them and put them in the basket.

Remember, this was the Wild West era of the 1980s, so there were no instructions on how many eggs you can get. As a stampede of children rushed across the grass, I still felt like I was a step behind. In the end, my basket was still empty.

My memory may be fuzzy, but I remember being crushed. All the other children enjoyed candy and, in some cases, large baskets for the lucky winners. And there, I had nothing.

The egg hunt organizers took pity on me and gave me some leftover eggs so I wouldn't leave empty-handed. I got better at Easter egg hunts in the years that followed, but this experience colored my apprehension each time about participating.

So I knew what Anthony was worried about. Even though I knew that the organizers of the church egg hunt had rules to ensure that all the kids came away winners, I reassured him that he should do his best and that it would be great.

And it was. Once Anthony was on an egg hunt, he raced around like a champ, finding all 10 eggs assigned to him in tricky spots and running away with a smile on his face.

He proved he could do it. I hope he remembers this the next time something worries him – or even during the next Easter egg hunt.

Ryan Trares is a senior reporter and columnist at the Daily Journal. Send your comments to [email protected].