Worsbrough Miller embraces the 'daily routine' after leaving teaching job





6 hours ago Image source, You are a policeman/BBC Legend, Much of the work carried out by Simon Dodd at Worsbrough Mill has remained unchanged for centuries Keeping the stones turning in a 400-year-old flour mill may seem to some like a fantastic way to escape the pressures of the 21st century. But for former teacher Simon Dodd it's a reality, and often hard work, since he became head miller at Barnsley's 17th-century Worsbrough Mill in 2018. It was a dream come true, according to Simon, who adds that he could never have predicted what it would be like to direct a piece of history. Simon says he has worked in education for 27 years, teaching a range of subjects in schools across Cumbria. There, he says he helped a friend in a traditional mill and became hooked as a result. “I loved it, but I couldn't afford to give up my studies at that time,” he says. Image source, Barnsley Council Legend, The pond at Worsbrough Mill is just big enough to turn the mill wheel for a while, so a huge reservoir nearby is necessary However, when he later saw an advert online for the position at Worsbrough Mill, he decided it was a unique opportunity. “My first thought was I have to go,” he says. “I remember being asked a question during the interview and I simply said: 'the reason I chose this job is because it's my dream job '.” As a successful candidate, Simon's role now involves turning the waterwheel of the mill five days a week, ensuring that freshly milled flour can be shipped to bakeries and kitchens across the country. The mill – the oldest part of which dates back to 1625 – has expanded over the centuries, but the process has hardly changed, he says. Image source, You are a policeman/BBC Legend, Traditionally, stones generally last longer than the miller before needing to be replaced. Water from the mill pond flows down to turn the cast iron wheel, which sets the gears and pulleys in motion, turning the millstones on the first floor of the building. Once ground, the flour then falls into a chute in the ground and is bagged. Speaking as he works, tying a rope around the top of a brown flour sack, Simon says it doesn't get cooler than that. The organic grains milled on site are specially selected from British farmers to produce only the best flour, he adds. Image source, You are a policeman/BBC Legend, Wholemeal flour is made from traditional stones in the mill Some of it is used at the Worsbrough Mill cafe but, according to Simon, the Covid pandemic has seen sales to bakers boom. With many people baking breads in their kitchens during lockdown, commercial and artisan bakeries were trying to respond to demand by purchasing bags of Worsbrough white goods. While 12 tonnes of cereals were milled there in 2019, more than 24 tonnes were transformed into flour in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. Meanwhile, this number increased further in 2021 to 56 tonnes, according to Simon. “The vast majority of that was sent to bakeries across the country on pallets rather than in the back of a van,” he says, adding that the customer base has changed dramatically since he started. Image source, You are a policeman/BBC Legend, Visitors to the mill can see Simon at work on certain days While once this industry was dominated by people buying small bags for the pantry, that needed to change, he said. After all, his job is not only to keep the tradition alive, but also to make the mill profitable. Simon says: “The biggest learning situation is actually learning how to machine day in and day out, doing the daily work and trying to make it profitable. “But it's also about understanding this building and its machinery. It's quite unique.” Image source, You are a policeman/BBC Legend, The cast iron mill wheel has been turning here for decades Worsbrough Mill has certainly seen a lot of change. Originally fed by the small mill pond and the river, Worsbrough Reservoir was built in 1793. The mill was expanded in the 1840s, as the industrial revolution was in full swing, but the waterwheel is still seen as the long-term solution, even if slightly unreliable. Recent work on the reservoir – parts of the banks were collapsing, endangering fishermen – required operations to be stopped for 15 months. But after an 8-foot engineering project was completed, during which water levels were too low to power the waterwheel, the stones are spinning again. Image source, You are a policeman/BBC Legend, The reservoir supplies the mill pond with water to keep the wheel moving, as in the 19th century. Simon says that, for him, “it’s about maintaining the building.” “To last another 400 years would be wonderful,” he adds. “But it’s also about the skills and understanding of building and technology. “That’s the part that will die before the building dies, if we’re not careful.” However, Simon says he has absolutely no regrets about his move from the world of teaching to the ancient art of grinding. “I must say it is a pleasure to be the current curator of this building.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-68673540.amp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos