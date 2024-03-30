Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Loved Hollywood Even When He Didn't Love It Back Andscape

For the casual insider, an Oscar is the key that unlocks the doors of opportunity for a career in Hollywood. But all that glitters isn't always gold in a place built on creating and maintaining illusion. Take Louis Gossett Jr., the Oscar-winning actor who died March 29 at age 87. Conventional wisdom says that after winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1982 for An officer and a gentleman, the classically trained actors’ phones rang non-stop. Unfortunately, this was not the case.

After the Oscar, I found myself with a lot of free time. » Gossett said in 1989. “I thought I would get a lot of offers and they didn’t come.”

And why wouldn't he? Gossett is the second black man to win an Oscar since Sidney Poitier, who won best actor for The Lily of the Field in 1963, and only the third black man. The box office success of An officer and a gentleman and its critical success I should have made Gossett a flagship. But the phone didn't ring for a while.

Louis Gossett Jr. won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in An officer and a gentleman during the annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on April 11, 1983.

I didn't work in films for another year, Gossett said. People weren't ready for me to win, I guess. I thought winning an Oscar meant, “I’m a millionaire!” And it never really amounted to a million dollars for anything.

When film roles finally came his way, he was relegated to the supporting roles that black actors often fill. There weren't many opportunities for black artists during Gossett's heyday, so saying no wasn't always an option. However, he never let the scale of production or type of film determine his level of performance. Whether it's a major studio film like An officer and a gentlemanthe third Jaws film, or a low-budget action film starring Chuck Norris (Firewalker in 1986), Gossett keeps the same energy. Even if it meant wearing prosthetics and makeup like he did Enemy mine.

Everyone turned around [the role] because you couldn't see your face or your eyes. How to perform? So there's a little Lon Chaney Sr. [The Phantom of the Opera] in me, you gotta try it, Gossett said. That's why I accepted it, because it was a challenge.

There's something cool, almost regal, about someone who brings the same dedication to everything, especially when an Oscar sits on the mantelpiece. Gossett took pride in his work ethic and understood the racial aspects of his profession. He lamented how the industry treated the average black actor in 1989 and Hollywood's limited view of what black people are like.

The hip and silly parts, the crime movie parts, the blaxploitation movie roles, the crook types, all the stereotypically black characters, the parts for black people with white hats and dark glasses and chains around their necks , Gossett said. He suffered unequal treatment behind the scenes during a dark period in his life.

Depressed, Gossett developed an addiction to drugs and alcohol after the prize failed to bring him what he dreamed of. He fought for leading roles and equal pay that have not materialized. He has reached what many consider the pinnacle of acting, but nothing has changed. I said to myself: what more can I do? Where is the light at the end of the tunnel? I started to self-destruct. He noticed how narrow the path is for black actors compared to their white counterparts. He talks about it in his memoirs: An actor and a gentleman:

[They] were able to overcome even more serious difficulties related to drugs, alcohol and self-harm. For them, there was hope of redemption and an even more successful career upon completion of treatment, with the drug problem only adding to their appeal. But for a black man who was supposed to mind his manners, drugs were a permanent flaw. For me, the road was too narrow to have room for fun.

Louis Gossett Jr. on stage during the Center Theater Group 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theater on May 20, 2017 in Los Angeles. Rich Polk/Getty Images for Center Theater Group

As Rowan Pope said on the TV show Scandal, We have to be twice as good as them to get half of what they have. It's the same now as it was then. It says a lot that what Gossett experienced 40 years ago is still relevant today. Even after the actor's successful stay in rehab, the status quo remained for a man who deserved more. What does it say about the entertainment industry when a man who overcame his transgressions, treated every job like it was his last, achieved so many accolades along the way, and dreamed up a The world of color blind casting has never had the chance to achieve what many of them have achieved. his white co-stars did it in the movies? And what does that say about the man who got to a better place and overcame his bitterness?

Gossett loved Hollywood even if it never fully loved him back. An Oscar means that the entire entertainment community recognizes someone's talent and says: We love you. We really, really love you. The same people who voted for him in 1983 against Charles Durning, John Lithgow, James Mason and Robert Preston left him out to dry when the ceremony ended and the champagne stopped flowing. Gossett hoped that television would change things and that when audiences saw black people in various roles, it could reverse the trend toward better film roles.

Finally, it is.

Jason Gedrick (left) and Louis Gossett Jr. (right) in a scene from Iron Eagle in 1986. TriStar/Getty Images

Although his film career never really took off, Gossett blazed a trail on television. Casting someone with his stature in non-stereotypical roles opened doors for the people behind him. He showed his comedic talent on Psych. He voiced Lucius Fox on The Batman animated series and the drill sergeant on family guy. He has played priests, reverends, private detectives, teachers and even a superhero in Watch HBOhmmm.

This last point stands out because it is difficult to imagine a world where Guardians with Regina King exists without everything Gossett achieved. It's even harder to see someone other than him playing Will Reeves/Hooded Justice with righteous indignation about what was taken from him and the methods he chose to get it back. There is a Bible verse that says everything has its season. Gossett had his when people growing up looked at him everywhere Iron Eagle continuation and 3D jaws throws him on their shows, like Guardiansor movies like The color purple in 2023.

These accessories didn't arrive when he called, but in the end they were on time.