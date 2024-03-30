Tamil actor Daniel Balaji, 48, dies of heart attack in Chennai





Tamil actor Daniel Balaji died of a heart attack on Friday evening (March 29) at a private hospital in Chennai. He reportedly complained of chest pain on Friday, after which he was rushed to a hospital in Kottivakam, Chennai. He died despite the treatment received. His body was taken to his residence in Purasaiwalkam for the final rites. He was 48 years old and his sudden demise came as a huge shock to his fans and the Tamil film industry. Many Tamil actors, directors and producers are expected to pay their last respects to him later today on March 30. Daniel Balaji was known for playing villain roles in films. His performance as Amudhan in director Gautham Menon and Kamal Haasan's 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu' still remains one of the iconic antagonistic roles in Tamil cinema. More details regarding cremation are awaited. Soon after news of Daniel Balaji's death broke, his fans and friends took to social media to express their shock and sadness. Director Mohan Raja paid tribute to Balaji and wrote that he was his inspiration to join the film institute. Here is the message: ðŸ'”ðŸ'”ðŸ'”ðŸ'”ðŸ'”ðŸ'”ðŸ'”

Such sad news

He inspired me to join the film institute

A very good friend

I miss working with him

That his soul rests in peace #RipDanielbalaji https://t.co/TV348BiUNJ

Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) March 29, 2024 Balaji started his career as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's unfinished dream project 'Marudhunayagam'. He also forayed into television by playing a memorable role in Radikaa Sarathkumar's 'Chithhi'. In the television series, he played the role of Daniel, which earned him the screen name, Daniel Balaji. In 2022, he made his acting debut in the Tamil film “April Madhathil”. It was Gautham Menon and Suriya-Jyotika's 'Kaakha Kaakha' that catapulted him to fame. He also appeared as the antagonist in Vetri Maaran's 'Polladhavan'. After 'Kaakha Kaakha', he collaborated with Gautham Menon again for 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu', where he played the role of Amudhan in style. Some of his famous films include Ajith's 'Yennai Arindhaal', Simbu's 'Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada', Thalapathy Vijay's 'Bairavaa', Dhanush's 'Vada Chennai' and Vijay's 'Bigil'. He was last seen in “Ariyavan”. Apart from Tamil films, Daniel Balaji has also acted in a handful of Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films. Published on: March 30, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/regional-cinema/story/tamil-actor-daniel-balaji-48-dies-of-heart-attack-in-chennai-2521028-2024-03-30 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos