Janet Lee Bartok | Obituaries





Janet (née Yager) Bartok She was a 1963 graduate of Beth-Center High School. It was there that she met her beloved husband, Robert Bartok. They were married for 54 wonderful years during which they enjoyed many romantic beach getaways, as well as golf vacations with family and friends. Jan was devoted to Bob and grateful for all his help and support throughout his illness. Jan worked as a Process Services Technician at LTV Steel Company in Cleveland, Ohio. There she developed deep and lasting friendships with her colleagues. Upon retirement, she and Bob found the perfect location in The Villages. She enjoyed the post-golf lunches with the golfers and their spouses and greatly appreciated the friendships formed within this group. She spent her time participating in various activities and clubs where she particularly enjoyed her diamond art. She was a proud member of the Villages' High School Booster Club and devoted her time to the scholarship committee. She found relaxation watching QVC and Hallmark Christmas movies. She never missed an opportunity to send a card for a birthday, a holiday or just because she wanted to. Most of all, she loved being “Aunt Jan” and spending time visiting her nieces and nephews, as well as her great-nieces and great-nephews whom she adored. She made countless trips to Chicago to support them in their dance, theater, and sports events, and she braved many cold Christmases to watch them open their presents. When everyone came to Florida to visit, she was happy to drive endless miles to the Disney parks, sign them up for Camp Villages activities, and spend time watching them swim at the pool. She always looked forward to Bartok family reunions and kept up to date with the accomplishments of all the families. She had many longtime friends from Richeyville and relished the opportunity to attend every class reunion at Beth-Center High School. It also gave him the opportunity to purchase Steelers gear for the kids. Jan was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sisters Judy (late Andy) Troyan and Jackie Pohill, as well as her dear sister-in-law Betty (late Bob) Webb. She will be forever loved by her sister JoAnne (David) Rable. She will be sadly missed by her brother-in-law John (Ellen) Bartok. Jan was a devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews, and even more great-nieces and nephews. They will all remember the love and joy she shared with them. Visitation on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Beyers Funeral Home 134 N. Highway 27/441, Lady Lake, FL 32159. Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 4, 2024 at St Mark The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 7081 SE HWY 42, Summerfield, FL 34491. A private burial at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Lupus Foundation of America to honor Janet.

