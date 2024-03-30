



Tamil actor Daniel Balaji is no more. (Photo: X) The sudden death of Tamil actor Daniel Balaji has shocked everyone. Director Mohan Raja also paid tribute to the actor.

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji died on the night of Friday, March 29. He suffered a heart attack following which he was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last. The final rites of the Balajis will take place today. He was 48 years old. Film analyst Sreedhar Pillai took to his handle X to share the news of Balaji's demise. #DanielBalaji (48), an excellent actor, died late in the night following a cardiac arrest. Who can forget his voice and performance as an antagonist in Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu, Polladhavan? #RIPDanielBalaji. The news of Daniel Balaji's sudden death shocked fans and others. Director Mohan Raja paid tribute to Balaji via his handle X and wrote: Sad news. He inspired me to join the film institute. A very good friend. I miss working with him. That his soul rests in peace. One of the fans expressed their grief over Balaji's sudden demise and called him the biggest villain of Tamil cinema and one of the best actors of Indian cinema. Daniel Balaji made his acting debut in the Tamil industry with the 2002 film April Madhathil. However, it became popular with Gautham Menon and Suriya-Jyotikas Kaakha Kaakha. He later appeared in several other Tamil films, including Vidhi Madhi Ultaa and Polladhavan. He also acted in Thalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa, Dhanush's Vada Chennai and Vijay's Bigil. Apart from being a popular name in the Tamil film industry, Balaji has also worked in a few Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/movies/tamil-actor-daniel-balaji-dies-at-48-after-heart-attack-8833256.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

