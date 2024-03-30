TTWO, LYV, DIS: Which entertainment stock is the strongest buy?

Entertainment stocks like TTWO, LYV and DIS have shown signs of life over the past year despite what remains of a challenging macroeconomic environment. As the economy shows signs of resilience and consumers have the opportunity to save a little more disposable income for fun and experiences, I would expect the entertainment scene to continue to add to the momentum recent.

Indeed, only time will tell if they will be the next to reach new all-time highs. Regardless, each of the following names enjoys the confidence of Wall Street, with most analysts recommending them as Buys. Therefore, let's use TipRanks' comparison tool to compare and contrast each entertainment game to see which Wall Street is more bullish.

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First, let's look at home entertainment game Take-Two Interactive, which has looked to gain traction over the past year after giving up most of its pandemic-era gains in 2021 and 2022. Undoubtedly, the reopening of the economy meant video gaming companies were forced to once again compete with theme parks, concerts, and other forms of “real world” entertainment.

However, as inflation and layoffs continue to weigh on consumers' balance sheets, I think home entertainment values ​​could start to regain the upper hand.

When it comes to Take-Two, he's got his long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), which could make the most of the opportunity at hand by looking to entertain gamers with the next generation of its hit immersive open-world title.

With stunning water physics and stunning scenes revealed in the game's first trailer, everyone is excited and ready to hand over their money to Take-Two. I share this enthusiasm and remain optimistic about the name, regardless of when GTA VI releases.

Regardless, the Take-Two title hit a snag recently as news broke that GTA VI might be delayed. According to My citysuch delays could push the title from 2025 to late 2025 or 2026. With Take-Two's return-to-power orders issued, the hope is that potential delays can be minimized.

Even though GTA VI won't launch for another two years, I don't think the recent 4.2% drop in a single day is justified. This speaks to the short-term nature of some profit-seeking investors. Now that a large portion of them are out of stock, long-term thinkers might have the opportunity to snag a great piece of entertainment at a slight discount.

Does it really matter if the TTWO blockbuster only arrives a few months later than expected if you have a five-year time horizon? Probably not.

What is the price target for TTWO stock?

TTWO stock is a strong buy, according to analysts, with 18 buys and three holds assigned over the past three months. TTWO stock's average price target of $178.86 implies 20.45% upside potential.

Nation Live Entertainment (NYSE: LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment is perhaps the best way to bet on live music and real-world experiences. Of course, the Metaverse and the whole genre seeks to replicate the feeling of going to a concert. However, don't count on the next generation of space computers to meet the demand for Taylor Swift tour tickets anytime soon, if ever.

Live Nation is the undisputed king of live entertainment, and for that reason, it deserves a high price (80.7 times price-to-earnings ratio) and analyst optimism. I share their optimism as the stock's rebound shifts into high gear.

Earlier this year, Roth MKM's Eric Handler upgraded LYV stock to Buy from Hold while increasing his price target by about 23%. Mr. Handler is a big fan of the demand trajectory, noting that the company appears poised for “above trend” growth from here on out.

Although the most sought-after concert tickets are incredibly expensive, the crowds seem more than willing to pay the high price of admission to enjoy such unforgettable experiences. Indeed, nothing beats a good show from your favorite artist.

In short, Live Nation is a low-tech entertainment giant with a gap that even next-generation technologies can't penetrate. With plenty of big events coming up beyond Taylor Swift's Eras tour (think the Creed reunion tour), expect Live Nation to maintain its strong growth.

What is the price target for LYV stock?

LYV stock is a strong buy, according to analysts, with 14 unanimous buys assigned over the past three months. LYV stock's average price target of $120.38 implies 13.8% upside potential.

Disney stock is finally on the rise, now up about 25% over the past year. Although new heights are still out of sight, I think the potential election of Nelson Peltz to the board could give the media and entertainment giant the spark it has been looking for. There's no doubt that CEO Bob Iger has had plenty of time to work his magic. So far, the only magic investors are looking forward to is a change in top management.

Beyond the change in direction, there are some intriguing and potentially overlooked catalysts that could help DIS stock sustain its comeback. Whether it's investing in expanding the incremental capacity of theme parks or leveraging Epic Games' Fortnite to take it to the next level, I think there are enough factors to get excited about again for Disney.

Oh, and let's not forget the ability to more effectively monetize its ESPN assets as live sports and streaming reach their peak. Like so many analysts, most of whom view the company as a buy, I'm optimistic.

Undeniably, theme parks are a strong point for Disney these days. By betting big on expanding its capacity, the company could save a lot of time by simultaneously welcoming more visitors, many of whom are more than willing to pay a pretty penny to enter. While Epic Games' investment is a bit unpredictable, I can't help but imagine what Disney might have in store for us in the distant future as it looks to double down on the Metaverse.

When it comes to metaverse-style games that have resonated with young people, Fortnite is hard to ignore. While Disney continues to invest in the right areas (the days of spending sprees on Disney+ are over), I find that a recovery is likely only a matter of time. And with Peltz on board the board, expect Disney's recovery efforts to speed up a bit. He's a smart activist who could bring great value to the legendary media and entertainment giant.

What is the price target for DIS stock?

DIS stock is a strong buy, according to analysts, with 21 buys, three holds and one sell assigned in the last three months. DIS stock's average price target of $123.21 implies 2.2% upside potential.

Takeaways

As consumer confidence improves, value investors may want to consider purchasing the aforementioned Strong Buy stocks as they continue their recovery. Of this trio, analysts see TTWO as having the most to gain over the next year.

Disclosure