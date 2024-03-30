Lizzo responds to online criticism, says 'I quit'





Lizzo is done with online haters. “I'm getting tired of being trolled by everyone in my life and on the internet,” the Emmy and Grammy-winning artist wrote in an Instagram post shared Friday afternoon. “All I want to do is make music, make people happy and help the world be a little better than I found it.” But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me. The 35-year-old went on to say that she constantly found herself faced with “lies being told about me for influence and opinions”, being the butt of the joke “every time because of the way I look » and that his character be set apart. by strangers. She closed her emotional message with the words “I quit” and a peace sign. It's unclear whether she meant she was leaving Instagram or all of her social platforms, although she only shared the image there and not on X (formerly Twitter) or TikTok. Or maybe Lizzo was signaling that she was done with her music career? The Hollywood Reporter contacted the singer's representatives for clarification. Friday's post comes hours after Lizzo was criticized for performing at a star-studded fundraiser for President Joe Biden that featured Barack Obama and Bill Clinton in conversation with Biden and Stephen Colbert, as well as appearances from Mindy Kaling, Queen Latifah, Ben Platt, Cynthia. Erivo and Lea Michele at Radio City Music Hall in New York. According to Associated Pressthe event raised $26 million. Lawyers for Lizzo's former dancers, who have accused her of sexual harassment and other workplace grievances, blasted her participation in the event. “It is shameful that Lizzo would be singled out to headline an event like this amid such egregious allegations,” attorney Ron Zambrano told NewsNation. “Without getting into politics, I can't imagine why anyone would want Lizzo to represent them in any way, given her reprehensible behavior. It's just a terrible look. Last August, some of his touring dancers filed a lawsuit against the artist, alleging they were sexually harassed and subjected to a hostile work environment. Billboard reported earlier this month that the trial is now waiting while Lizzo is appealing a decision that allowed the case to move forward. For her part, Lizzo has denied any allegations of wrongdoing. Shortly after filing the complaint, she defended herself on Instagram. “I'm not here to be seen as a victim, but I also know that I'm not the bad guy that people and the media have made me out to be over the last few days. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. These sensationalized stories come from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional. A month later, Lizzo took the stage at the Beverly Hilton to accept the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the Black Music Action Coalition gala. She made other high-profile appearances in the months that followed. She showed up to present an award at February's Grammy Awards, flew to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl and attended Vanity Fairthe star-filled post-Oscars party in Beverly Hills.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/lifestyle-news/lizzo-quits-instagram-emotional-post-online-haters-lawsuit-1235863318/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos