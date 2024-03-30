Louis Gossett Jr., first black man to win best supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87





Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr., who broke barriers in Hollywood by becoming the first black man to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, has died at the age of 87. Gossett's cousin, Neal L. Gossett, first reported to The Associated Press that the actor had died in Santa, Monica, California. The AP reported that no cause of death has yet been revealed. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE On Friday, Gossett's family said: “It is with our deepest regret to confirm that our beloved father passed away this morning. We would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time. Please respect the privacy of family during this difficult time.” Born in Brooklyn, New York, Gossett attended New York University on a basketball and drama scholarship, even serving a stint in rookie training with the team. New York Knicks for a while. In 1959, he was praised for his performance in the Broadway production of “A Raisin in the Sun” (alongside Sidney Poitier), which he would also star in the 1961 film version, marking his first foray into Hollywood. Gossett found success on the small screen in 1977 with the acclaimed miniseries “Roots,” based on the novel by Alex Haley that offered a graphic depiction of slavery. The actor would go on to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series for his portrayal of Fiddler. Gossett's historic moment came in 1983, when he won an Oscar for his portrayal of drill instructor Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley in “An Officer and a Gentleman” (1982). Writing about the win in his 2010 memoir “An Actor and a Gentleman,” Gossett said, “More than anything, it was a huge affirmation of my position as a black actor.” Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Gossett would continue to star in a number of films and television shows, including “Enemy Mine”, “Iron Eagle”, “Sadat”, “The Principal”, “A Good Man in Africa” and “3D Jaws.” Also in the 1990s, the actor helped found the Eracism Foundation, an organization whose central mission is to “contribute to the creation of a society where racism does not exist”. “I had to really learn the importance of what it takes to survive in this town, and I had to act like I was second class,” Gossett said of racism within the industry. by CNN. “I had to take on the burden of being an African-American person in America.” Gossett revealed in 2010 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. As CNN noted, he chose to make his illness public “to set an example for the large number of African-American men who are victims of this disease because of the relatively low emphasis in our community on preventive examinations and early treatment.” “I want to inspire them to seek out, as I did, the quality medical care and early detection that is currently available,” Gossett said at the time. Learn more about this topic

