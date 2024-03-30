West Hollywood Travel Tips: Wondering where to eat? Here's a restaurant guide for 2024

When you hear 'Hollywood West', images like the Sunset Strip, celebrities and shopping probably come to mind. But don't neglect the food.

It may be a small space at just under 5 square kilometers, but “WeHo” is a true champion when it comes to dining.

From lively brunches to rooftop restaurants with stunning views of Los Angeles, you'll want to free up some space in your itinerary to get stuck in.

Such a plethora of options can make the decision difficult, but we're here to help.

You want the ultimate dinner with friends

Are you traveling with a group of friends? Don't look beyond Casa Madera.

Located in the Mondrian Hotel, it serves Mediterranean cuisine with Mexican influences, all set against a backdrop of chic terracotta furniture and arched windows offering views so magnificent they almost distract from the food… almost.

The cocktails are fun, the ambiance is high, and the menu is great for sharing. Don't skip the Raw Bar selection or the fattoush salad, and if there's a taco special, lock it in.

Plus, if you arrive early for your reservation or fancy a nightcap afterwards, you're just steps away from Mondrian's Skybar, where you can enjoy an al fresco drink by the pool.

You want something buzzy

WeHo is simply trendy, so it's a good idea to add one of its hottest new spots to your plan.

Enter: Ladyhawk.

A modern Mediterranean restaurant run by Top Chef Middle East Charbel Hayek winner, Ladyhawk opened in the lobby of the La Peer Hotel in late 2023, and critics have already called it “compelling” and “innovative.”

Admire the surroundings, including a striking marble bar, while enjoying mouth-watering mezze, salads and grilled meats.

The cocktails are excellent, but wine lovers will really enjoy the New World, Old World, and Old World menu options.

You want a romantic evening that you will remember

If you're feeling romantic, book a table for dinner at Ardor inside the EDITION hotel. With its mood lighting and rows of palm trees, the atmosphere is both chic and intimate—in other words, a date night nailed.

You have before you a “vegetable-based” menu highlighting Californian products.

Start with the signature milk bread and tomato steak, before indulging in everything from king salmon carpaccio to confit garlic flank steak and tandoor carrots that a carrot can't have. taste this good.

You can then head to The Roof for one last cocktail while admiring the sparkling skyline.

You want to taste home

Let's be real, we Australians have become real coffee snobs, but that's understandable given the quality of our coffee.

If you're craving an Australian coffee while in WeHo, head to Strings of Life (SOL) on Melrose Avenue.

Its founders are from Melbourne and the cafe is an ode to the city's coffee and food culture.

If you're really homesick, you can even enjoy a sausage roll while you wait for your flat white to be poured.

You want a moment to breathe

Cavatina is just a short walk from the bustling Sunset Strip, but it's so quiet you'd never know it.

Nestled in the garden of the iconic Sunset Marquis Hotel, the open-air restaurant is perfect for a delicious lunch and a peaceful moment in your itinerary.

Cavatina Restaurant is located in the garden of the Sunset Marquis Hotel.

From salads to burgers to pastas, zucchini and ricotta bucatini are sure to satisfy your cravings.

Added bonus: it's the perfect place for celebrity spotting. The Sunset Marquis has a long history as a “home away from home” for the stars, and that continues today.

You want to feel like a socialite

Do you like that “old Hollywood” atmosphere? Go to the Tower Bar.

Perched atop the famous art deco Sunset Tower hotel, you can enjoy stunning views of Los Angeles and feel incredibly glamorous while dining poolside.

(Don't take our word for it, Sofia Vergara even chose the location for her 50th birthday luncheon.)

The menu includes many classics from the past, from shrimp cocktails and tuna tartare to club sandwiches and freshly chopped salads.

The bar itself looks straight out of a '50s movie set, so stop for a drink on your way out to complete your “I'm a socialite” illusions.

You want to start the day right

Did you have a great night out and want to feel human again? Say hello to the butcher's daughter.

This all-day restaurant and “vegetable slaughterhouse” has a cult following, and once you set foot in this bright and airy greenhouse-like building, you'll get it.

Let the ever-changing plant-based menu, featuring zesty juices, savory takes on breakfast classics, and dishes like cauliflower cacio e pepe, heal you and prepare you for the day.

Don't sleep on the pastries, a buttermilk and jam biscuit deserves your attention either.

