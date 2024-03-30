West Hollywood Gateway Features Five City Poet Laureates for National Poetry Month





In commemoration of National Poetry Month in April, the West Hollywood Gateway will unveil an innovative poetry arts initiative, featuring electronic billboards to showcase the works of West Hollywood's five esteemed Poet Laureates. Beginning April 1, 2024, the electronic billboard located at Santa Monica Boulevard and La Brea Avenue within the West Hollywood Gateway will transform into a canvas of poetic expression. This captivating endeavor will feature verse and portraits from West Hollywood's five renowned Poet Laureates, providing passersby with moments of reflection, inspiration and connection. “Through these projects, I have met people who were moved to tears, who incorporated our poetry into their wedding vows, who deepened their civic pride, who were inspired to start writing their own verses, and who made meaningful connections with strangers, all through the power of poetry,” said Mike Che, arts coordinator for the City of West Hollywood. Kim Dower, West Hollywood's second poet laureate and author of “I Wore This Dress Today for You, Mom,” expressed gratitude for the role of poetry in everyday life, saying, “Thank you to the poetry of help us get through our days. Thanks to West Hollywood Gateway for highlighting the Poet Laureates! » The project, conceived by Steven Reigns, West Hollywood's first poet laureate, aims to take poetry to unexpected places and engage the community in the power of language and creativity. Reigns said: “Poems are posted on the New York subways, and so it seems appropriate in the car culture of Los Angeles to have poetry on the billboards. The West Hollywood Gateway is where we shop, socialize, and for the month of April, it will be a place to casually consume poetry. Keonte Vincson, Real Estate Assistant for West Hollywood Gateway, highlighted the importance of honoring National Poetry Month and the contributions of WEHO Poet Laureates to the art form, stating, “West Hollywood Gateway is a pillar of the culture and community. Therefore, we are proud to honor National Poetry Month this year by celebrating the art of literary creativity and expressionism. The billboards serve to capture the essence of West Hollywood's vibrant cultural landscape, inviting viewers to pause, contemplate and connect with their surroundings. Charles Flowers, author of “The Idea of ​​Him” and poet laureate from 2018 to 2020, expressed his appreciation for integrating poetry into unexpected spaces, remarking, “I love it when poetry surprises us by appearing in unexpected places. » Jen Cheng, the current poet laureate, highlighted the importance of engaging people in poetry at the West Hollywood Gateway, saying, “Welcoming people to our busy eastern border of the West Hollywood Gateway is a very important step to engage people in poetry – to share a moment of reflection as people pass by. Since inaugurating its first City Poet Laureate in 2014, the City of West Hollywood has recognized the transformative impact of poetry on the local community. Brian Sonia-Wallace, former Poet Laureate, shared his thoughts on his tenure, saying: “Being Laureate has been a privilege, an honor, a calling card. » Throughout the month of April, residents and visitors are encouraged to explore West Hollywood Gateway and discover the poetic legacy imparted by the city's esteemed Poet Laureates. To view the poetry, click on the link below: https://www.stevenreigns.com/lessly/2024/3/22/billboard-up-on-labrea-and-santa-monica

