Louis Gossett Jr., the award-winning actor who played a hard-nosed sailor in 'An Officer and a Gentleman,' has died at 87

Louis Gossett Jr. was too young to fight in the Korean War and too old to serve in Vietnam. But over the course of more than 70 years as an actor, he has contributed some of America's favorite military characters to our cultural lexicon. This includes Marine Corps Sgt. Emil Foley in “An Officer and a Gentleman”, a role for which he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, becoming the first black man to receive the award in this category.

Along the way, Gossett also played many other memorable characters, for which he received numerous other awards and nominations, including “Roots,” “The Josephine Baker Story” and, most recently, “The Color Purple.” The actor died in Santa Monica, California on March 29, 2024, at the age of 87. Although he survived prostate cancer, no cause of death was given.

For his performance as Sgt. Foley, Gossett was also the second black actor to win an Academy Award for acting and the third black actor to win an award overall. His other military roles include playing Vietnam veteran Smitty in a 1968 episode of “The Mod Squad,” an alien soldier in the cult classic “Enemy Mine” and Colonel Charles “Chappy” Sinclair in the Ridiculous But Kinda beloved “Iron”. Eagle” (and its three equally absurd sequels).

Gossett was even the face of one of the best recruiting ads ever made by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Gossett would have considered his career as a “reverse story of Cinderella“, where he found success on stage early in his life and gained greater fame over time. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1936, the actor was still in high school when he appeared in “Take a Giant Step” on Broadway in 1953. He attended New York University on a basketball scholarship while studying drama and a minor in pharmacy, but left basketball behind him and went into acting after graduating.

Gossett returned to Broadway in 1955 and remained on stage throughout his film and television debut. He made his film debut in “A Raisin in the Sun” in 1961, starring Ruby Dee and Sidney Poitier. By 1968, his stage career was over, but his film and television stardom was on the rise. On television, he has appeared on more than 100 shows, including “Bonanza,” “Good Times” and “The Rockford Files.”

In the acclaimed 1977 miniseries “Roots,” he played Fiddler, an enslaved musician and mentor to Kunta Kinte (LeVar Burton), the series' protagonist. For his performance as Fiddler, Gossett won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series. He would also earn Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his role as Egyptian President Anwar Sadat in the TV movie “Sadat.” On the big screen, he appeared alongside Beau Bridges in 1970's “The Landlord,” Nick Nolte and Robert Shaw in 1977's “The Deep,” and James Woods in 1992's “Diggstown.”

Louis Gossett Jr. as “Fiddler” in the 1977 ABC miniseries “Roots.” (ABC)

Probably Gossett's most memorable Hollywood role is that of Sgt. Foley in “An Officer and a Gentleman”, a role he reprized unofficially in a 2006 episode of “family guy” When Brian and Stewie accidentally joined the army, Gossett voiced an unnamed drill sergeant (who really loved musical theater) who trained them in a montage-homage to “An Officer and a Gentleman”.

In a statement following Gossett's death, “An Officer and a Gentleman” director Taylor Hackford explained to the Hollywood Reporter why he cast the actor in a role written for a white man.

“When I visited the Navy Officer Training Center in Pensacola, Florida, I discovered that many of the drill instructors were men of color,” the director said. said. “I found it interesting that black and brown enlisted men had decisive control over whether white college graduates would become officers and fighter pilots. At that point, I changed the casting profile from Sgt. .Foley and I started meeting actors of color.

“Lou Gossett's Sgt. Foley may have been the first black character in American cinema to have absolute authority over white characters,” he said. added. “The Academy recognized his remarkable performance by voting him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. He truly deserved it.”

