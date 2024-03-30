Entertainment
Louis Gossett Jr., the award-winning actor who played a hard-nosed sailor in 'An Officer and a Gentleman,' has died at 87
Louis Gossett Jr. was too young to fight in the Korean War and too old to serve in Vietnam. But over the course of more than 70 years as an actor, he has contributed some of America's favorite military characters to our cultural lexicon. This includes Marine Corps Sgt. Emil Foley in “An Officer and a Gentleman”, a role for which he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, becoming the first black man to receive the award in this category.
Along the way, Gossett also played many other memorable characters, for which he received numerous other awards and nominations, including “Roots,” “The Josephine Baker Story” and, most recently, “The Color Purple.” The actor died in Santa Monica, California on March 29, 2024, at the age of 87. Although he survived prostate cancer, no cause of death was given.
For his performance as Sgt. Foley, Gossett was also the second black actor to win an Academy Award for acting and the third black actor to win an award overall. His other military roles include playing Vietnam veteran Smitty in a 1968 episode of “The Mod Squad,” an alien soldier in the cult classic “Enemy Mine” and Colonel Charles “Chappy” Sinclair in the Ridiculous But Kinda beloved “Iron”. Eagle” (and its three equally absurd sequels).
Gossett was even the face of one of the best recruiting ads ever made by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Gossett would have considered his career as a “reverse story of Cinderella“, where he found success on stage early in his life and gained greater fame over time. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1936, the actor was still in high school when he appeared in “Take a Giant Step” on Broadway in 1953. He attended New York University on a basketball scholarship while studying drama and a minor in pharmacy, but left basketball behind him and went into acting after graduating.
Gossett returned to Broadway in 1955 and remained on stage throughout his film and television debut. He made his film debut in “A Raisin in the Sun” in 1961, starring Ruby Dee and Sidney Poitier. By 1968, his stage career was over, but his film and television stardom was on the rise. On television, he has appeared on more than 100 shows, including “Bonanza,” “Good Times” and “The Rockford Files.”
In the acclaimed 1977 miniseries “Roots,” he played Fiddler, an enslaved musician and mentor to Kunta Kinte (LeVar Burton), the series' protagonist. For his performance as Fiddler, Gossett won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series. He would also earn Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his role as Egyptian President Anwar Sadat in the TV movie “Sadat.” On the big screen, he appeared alongside Beau Bridges in 1970's “The Landlord,” Nick Nolte and Robert Shaw in 1977's “The Deep,” and James Woods in 1992's “Diggstown.”
Probably Gossett's most memorable Hollywood role is that of Sgt. Foley in “An Officer and a Gentleman”, a role he reprized unofficially in a 2006 episode of “family guy” When Brian and Stewie accidentally joined the army, Gossett voiced an unnamed drill sergeant (who really loved musical theater) who trained them in a montage-homage to “An Officer and a Gentleman”.
In a statement following Gossett's death, “An Officer and a Gentleman” director Taylor Hackford explained to the Hollywood Reporter why he cast the actor in a role written for a white man.
“When I visited the Navy Officer Training Center in Pensacola, Florida, I discovered that many of the drill instructors were men of color,” the director said. said. “I found it interesting that black and brown enlisted men had decisive control over whether white college graduates would become officers and fighter pilots. At that point, I changed the casting profile from Sgt. .Foley and I started meeting actors of color.
“Lou Gossett's Sgt. Foley may have been the first black character in American cinema to have absolute authority over white characters,” he said. added. “The Academy recognized his remarkable performance by voting him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. He truly deserved it.”
Follow the best in military entertainment
Whether you're looking for news and entertainment, considering joining the military, or keeping up with military life and benefits, Military.com has you covered. Subscribe to the Military.com newsletter to receive military news, updates and resources delivered straight to your inbox.
The story continues
|
Sources
2/ https://www.military.com/off-duty/movies/2024/03/29/louis-gossett-jr-award-winning-actor-who-portrayed-hard-nosed-marine-officer-and-gentleman-has-died.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden assures Shehbaz Sharif of continued support after 'misunderstanding' over election result
- Three factors explain Narendra Modi's popularity among educated voters, says an article in The Economist
- Louis Gossett Jr., the award-winning actor who played a hard-nosed sailor in 'An Officer and a Gentleman,' has died at 87
- Free Clothing Drive Fits Oklahoma Students for Prom
- Senators condemn the isolation of immigrants in the US as a violation of international norms – JURIST
- Donald Trump faces backlash after sharing video featuring Joe Biden tied up
- Wolf Man release postponed to 2025 | Entertainment
- Unique hockey tournament featuring players from Finland in Delaware County celebrates 25th year
- Celebrating 5 Years of Innovation, SpotOn GPS Fence Announces $250,000 Grant Program
- Record spring break crowds cause some delays at Tampa International Airport
- Does sleep deprivation affect memory?
- Ousting Boris Johnson was a huge mistake. But changing leaders now would be one farce too many