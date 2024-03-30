Louis Gossett Jr.'s cousin remembers his legacy





The actor's cousin recalls his commitment to his community and his unwavering faith.

ATLANTA People stop to remember the life and legacy of Hollywood legend Louis Gossett Jr., whose impact extended far beyond the big screen. Neal Lacey Gossett fondly remembers Gossett Jr. not only as a Hollywood star, but also as a beloved older cousin who inspired him to achieve greatness. “I remember the early days,” Neal said. “Uncle Louis would pick up my brother and me and take us to Sheepshead Bay to go fishing.” RELATED: Statement from Mayor Dickens on the death of Louis Gossett Jr. Beyond his on-screen accomplishments, Gossett Jr. was deeply committed to serving his community. Neal highlighted the Louis Gossett School for Boys, a facility dedicated to educating young minds and their futures. “Lou’s passion has always been for the humanity of others, the struggles we must endure and how to make life better for all of us,” Neal said. At the heart of Gossett Jr.'s life was his unwavering faith, which he credits with saving him from disaster. In 2018, wildfires destroyed his Malibu home, prompting him to move to Atlanta. “He always reminded me, ‘Keep God close to your life, man,’” Neal said. “It kind of kept me grounded, even to this day.”

RELATED: Louis Gossett Jr., First Black Man to Win an Oscar for Supporting Actor, Dies at 87 Neal hopes that future generations will be inspired by Gossett Jr.'s legacy of passion, sincerity and authenticity in both his work and personal life. “Lou always talked about having a passion for his work, being sincere and honest, and approaching it in a way that was real, meaningful, sincere, authentic, and authentic,” reflected Neal. Tributes have poured in for the late actor from the likes of Mayor Andre Dickens and Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, who praised his dedication to his craft. Louis Gossett Jr.'s impact transcended Hollywood, leaving behind a legacy of inspiration, service and unwavering faith that will continue to resonate for years to come.

