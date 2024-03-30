Virginia Beach Museum Exhibit Spotlights WWII Jacket





The US Army Air Corps A-2 flight jacket was one of the most iconic and valuable pieces of military clothing ever issued to US military personnel during World War II. Based on “Bomber Boys,” a book written and illustrated by photographer John Slemp, the Virginia Beach Military Aviation Museum has created an exhibit featuring a collection of high-resolution digital photographs and personal interviews with pilots and crew members. he Army Air Corps crew who wore the much-loved leather garment with pride. A-2 flight jackets were initially issued to commissioned officers after basic flight training. Government-issued clothing conferred instant respect and prestige on the officers who wore it. Later, enlisted aircrew members also received the coveted jacket. Seal brown or russet horsehide flying jackets, also called bomber jackets, featured knitted waistbands and knitted cuffs with a shirt-style collar. The jacket's shoulder pads were sewn in and the front flap patch pockets had snap buttons. Although leather jacket decoration was officially against regulations, the jackets quickly became striking illustrations to visually document the number of missions, reflecting the owner's service record and identifying the type of aircraft flown, as well as its nickname. Decorated flight jackets were authorized, unofficially, by air force commanders during World War II, as the practice was believed to strengthen unit esprit de corps. Often, squadron or unit members with artistic talents would decorate the backs of leather flight jackets with risky illustrations. When pilots and crews changed units, the squadron patches were removed and replaced with patches reflecting the new unit designation. The quality of the A-2's artwork ranged from simple folk art to virtual masterpieces. Author-photographer John Slemp initially wanted to photograph World War II bomber jacket artwork, which he considers to be the finest military folk art ever created. He came to view the artwork as a way to delve into the war experiences and stories of the Air Corps veterans who flew the plane on their dangerous missions. This exhibition just opened its doors in November. It's based on the book about bomber jackets, said Mitchell Welch, the museum's director of operations. We worked with the author to select a handful of examples of jackets he photographed. Our exhibition also includes photographs and interviews with some of the owners of these jackets. John Slemp spent more than a decade traveling the country taking photos of World War II flight jackets, focusing on the Army Air Corps' A-2 flight jacket, said Zack Baughman, curator and coordinator of museum volunteers. It was important to document the jackets themselves, which are true American folk art, but also the stories behind these jackets. The jackets themselves don't tell stories. It is the stories of the men and women who wore these jackets that are important. In addition to Slemps photographs of the jackets, their owners and interview excerpts, the Military Aviation Museum's exhibit also features two actual A-2 flight jackets from the museum's collection.

