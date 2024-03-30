Did Urmila Matondkar convert to Islam and change her name?





Bombay: The queen of Bollywood from the 90s, Urmila Matondkar, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of her millions of fans even today. Her charm and talent have cemented her status as one of the most popular actresses in the industry. Beyond her stellar performances on the big screen, Urmila's personal life has always been a topic of great interest among fans. Urmila got married to her Kashmiri boyfriend, Mohsin Akhtar in a private ceremony on March 3, 2016, at his residence in Mumbai. Their love story blossomed after they met at Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding. In 2019, rumors were circulating that Urmila had converted to Islam and even changed her name to Mariyam Akhtar Mir after marriage. Speculations suggested that the couple celebrated their union with Hindu and Nikah ceremonies. Official statement from the actress Setting the record straight, Urmila addressed the rumors in an interview with Bombay Times, expressing dismay over the baseless speculations. She also revealed that if she had converted to Islam, she would have announced it with great pride. Check out his statement below. “It was in bad taste. This is the kind of politics I don't like. First of all, what does it matter? The kind of person I am, I have always done things my way and with my head held high. I'm proud of who I am and I'm not saying I'm infallible, but I've never done things that I would be ashamed of. The kind of industry I was in (film), it takes a lot to not get caught up in toxicity, backbiting, negativity, gossip and bitchiness. I've never done any of that, so that (the religious conversion news) dismayed me the most. I am Hindu. This is the religion I followed, but I believe in Hinduism in a broader sense, not the kind of Hinduism we are sold today. Even if I had converted to Islam, I would have said it with just as much pride. However, that is no one’s business. I'm not just talking about the secular fabric of the country because I'm married to a Muslim. Contrary to that, because I always believed in it, I was open enough to marry a man of a different faith..” Urmila Matondkar's Bollywood journey Urmila started her career in Bollywood as a child artist and worked in films such as Kalyug and Masoom. She made her debut as a lead role with Narsimha in 1991. She is known for films such as Rangeela, Judaai, Satya, Kaun, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot and Ek Hasina Thi.

