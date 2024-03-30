Actors who spoke out following the revelations of the “Quiet on Set” document

Drake Bell, Josh Peck, Kenan Thompson and Alexa Nikolas are among the many former Nickelodeon stars who have spoken out following the heartbreaking allegations revealed in Quiet on set: The dark side of children's television.

Investigation Discovery's four-part documentary series features allegations of abuse, sexism, racism and inappropriate behavior involving minor stars and crew members on the sets of the Dan Schneider-led Nickelodeon TV show. Some of the programs mentioned included The Amanda Show, Drake and Josh, Zoey 101, iCarly, Victorious And Sam and cat.

In the series, former creatives and crew members detailed their experiences behind the camera, saying they endured toxic workplaces. Amanda Bynes, who was a prominent young figure at Nickelodeon in the 1990s and early 2000s, starring Amanda's Show And All thatwas also frequently mentioned, although she did not participate in the docuseries.

Below, The Hollywood Reporter compiled comments made by former Nickelodeon actors following the release of Calm on set.

Drake Bell

In the third episode of the docuseries, Drake and Josh Star Drake Bell has shared for the first time his story of alleged abuse he suffered at the hands of his former dialogue coach, Brian Peck, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a Nickelodeon child actor in 2004. At the time, the juvenile was referred to as John Doe in court documents.

He recounted the abuse graphically in the document, saying, “It just got worse and worse and…worse, and I was just trapped and had no way out.” A few days later, in his first interview after Project ID aired, Bell also spoke about his hesitations before making Calm on set as well as Nickelodeon's “empty” response, adding that it was “a very well-tailored response saying, 'Learn more about his trauma,' because they couldn't say they weren't not aware of this, what had happened, or anything. .”

Following the release of the documentary series, Bell shared that his Drake and Josh his co-star Josh Peck (who is no relation to Brian Peck) “reached out to me to talk with me and help me get through this and was really, really great.” »

Josh Peck

On March 22, Josh Peck broke his silence on Calm on set, noting that it “took a few days to process.” He added in an Instagram post: “I reached out to Drake privately, but I wanted to support the survivors who were brave enough to share their stories of emotional and physical abuse on the sets of Nickelodeon with the world. Children must be protected. Reviving this publicly is incredibly difficult, but I hope it can bring healing to victims and their families as well as needed change in our industry.

Nancy Sullivan

Nancy Sullivan, the actress who played Audrey, Drake's mother, in Drake and Josh, also shared his support for Bell. “It broke my heart into a million pieces to hear how much Drake kept inside him while we were working together,” she said. wrote partly on social networks. “I was both devastated and proud to see the man he has become sit in front of the camera and courageously speak his truth.”

Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee

After receiving backlash for a joke they apparently made about Bell, Survivor's Guide to Ned's Declassified School stars Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee took to their podcast to express their regrets over the joke, as well as address the docuseries as a whole.

Werkheiser, who apologized to Bell on X (formerly Twitter), admitted that the trio had not yet seen Calm on set when they made the “great shit” joke, adding, “Everyone was asking us for our opinion on this, and I get it. Now, after watching the documentary, it's so disturbing. Now we've watched it and I understand. If I had just watched this third episode specifically and then watched us joke around like that… I would have thought, “Are they sociopaths?” Is something wrong with them?'

Shaw also noted that they shouldn't have joked about the docuseries in any capacity and been insensitive to what other people struggled with. “I hate that this happened,” she said. “I hate that we have added to the trauma of this situation that means so much to each of us. I'm sorry.”

Steve Brule

Ancient Blue's clues host Steve Burns also shared a few words about it, leaving room for his (now adult) fans to share how they felt.

“Hey, I’m checking in,” he said in a tone Tic Tac. “Tell me what is happening.” Burns then waited for a response, looking at the camera for a minute before finishing with: “OK. Very good, it's nice to hear from you. By the way, you look great.

Alex Nikolas

Zoe 101 Alumna Alexa Nikolas, who was among the Nickelodeon stars to appear in Calm on set, remained vocal after the docuseries' release. She posted a YouTube video reacting to Schneider's response to the series, noting that she didn't think he took full responsibility for his harmful actions. “I'll cut to the chase: You don't feel anything, Dan. You have no idea what responsibility is. You may be looking for it, but you haven't been able to find it. That's for sure. This is not the right solution,” she said.

Talk with THRNikolas elaborated on his own alleged experiences with Schneider on the set of Zoe 101including a situation that led her to decide to leave the series for its third season.

Allie DiMeco

Allie DiMeco, the actress who starred in The Naked Brothers Group as Rosalina, spoke about her own experiences since the docuseries' release. She made a TikTok saying she was 'stressed' watching Calm on setbecause she also experienced her own trauma in the Nickelodeon series.

“There was an episode where Rosalina 'cheated' on Nat and sort of kissed a French guy,” she explained, adding that she “didn't want to” kiss him. “He’s a 30-year-old man. I'm sorry, I couldn't even watch it. It gives me shit, and honestly, it gives me PTSD,” DiMeco said while playing an edited version of the clip from the series in question.

She added that she had told the Group of naked brothers “There were many times when I didn’t want to do it. My mother was very against it and they made me feel like I was going to lose my job, that I might be fired if I didn't do it.

Matt Bennett

Matt Bennett, actor and DJ who starred in Victorious as Robbie Shapiro, shared a statement on his Instagram Story, speaking out in support of the other Nickelodeon stars. He mentioned that, like many fans of the channel, he had watched Calm on set. As someone who was part of a hit network series, he said he spent his time watching the docuseries “trying to remove myself from the situation, wondering, 'If I don't 'hadn't worked for Nickelodeon and didn't know anything about the people involved, would I be OK with the behavior and treatment of others I see?'

He realized the answer was “No, I wouldn't agree with that and I don't agree with that.” Bennett then noted that dealing with what happened to Nickelodeon's other child stars is “a little too real for me right now and there are some mental pretzels” that he has to work on undoing. He also shared that he is committed to “helping in any way possible to put more safeguards in place to protect young actors.”

Kenan Thompson

By appearing on The Tamron Hall show on March 27, Kenan Thompson, who began his career on All that then starred in his own show Kenan and Kel, also expressed his support. He said that while he doesn't share the same experiences as other Nickelodeon stars, he stands by their decision to speak out.

Because all these things happened after I left, basically, and Dan [Schneider] wasn't really on Kenan and Kel like that. I mean, he got a “created by” credit, but it was a different showrunner. So our worlds didn't necessarily overlap outside of all that. And then all this negativity started happening outside of our tenure there,” Thompson explained.

He added: “I think it's a good thing that the documentary is out, and it's exposing things that need to be, you know, stories that need to be told for this, for the sake of accountability. But it's really hard to watch because I have good memories of that place, and I have good memories of my co-stars and stuff like that. So to hear that they experienced terrible things like that, it’s just, it’s really hard.​​”

Chris Massey

Meanwhile, after his mother took to Instagram to defend Dan Schneider, calling him a “genius” and calling for the blame to be placed on the parents rather than the showrunner, Zoe 101 star Chris Massey released his own statement on the social media platform. He wrote: “My story will be told by me…. not from a parent, a friend, a colleague… ME!!! and only ME…so please stop messaging me about what my mom said…respectfully.

The first four episodes of Quiet on set: The dark side of children's television are currently streaming on Max, with a fifth episode, Break the silencebroadcast on April 7.