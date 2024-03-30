Tim Allen's co-stars rule out reunion on Home Improvement | Entertainment

Patricia Richardson has blasted Tim Allen's campaign for a 'Home Improvement' meeting.
After Tim, 70, recently insisted the original cast was interested in a reboot of the sitcom, which ran from 1991 to 1999, his co-star Patricia, 73, denied his claims.
Speaking on the Back to the Best podcast, she said: “I was hearing on Twitter or whatever that he was coming out publicly and saying these things about how everyone was on board to do a “Home Improvement” meeting. But he never asked me, and he never asked Jonathan [Taylor Thomas, who played middle child Randy]. I called Jonathan one day and said, has he asked you about this? And he said: No. Why did he tell everyone on board when he didn't speak to you or me? I think it's weird. He lied to people and told them I was on board and didn't know anything about it.
“I wouldn't. I mean, Zach [Ty Bryan, who played oldest son Brad] is now a criminal Taran [Noah Smith, who played youngest son Mark] hasn't performed since leaving the show. Jonathan isn't really interested in acting and we don't have Wilson. So if we did it without [the late] county [Hindman]and also we probably only have two kids, if not [same] show at all.”
Meanwhile, Tim previously insisted he was still close to the cast and would love a one-hour reunion special.
He told TVLine: “I'm still thinking about it, because I'm still talking to everyone involved. The question I have is: Is this still relevant? Is Tim Taylor relevant…
“I like the idea of doing it in a unique way, like an hour-long movie [versus a full-fledged revival series]. I like the idea of finding out where the boys are now and where “Tool Time” would fit in today's world.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.pdclarion.com/lifestyles/entertainment/tim-allens-co-stars-rule-out-home-improvement-reunion/article_39ff236d-522f-578a-bec5-a9dce610fb8d.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related