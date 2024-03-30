Sheriff's Office Has Tips for Keeping Deltopia Weekend Safe in IV | Local News





With the unauthorized street festival known as Deltopia taking place the weekend of April 6 in Isla Vista, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is offering some tips for visitors. Deltopia is known for drawing large crowds to the Isla Vista area, impacting residents and first responders. Based on hazards from previous years, the Sheriff's Office is reporting the following information: 1. Cliff Safety: It is dangerous to stand on the cliffs along the coast of Isla Vista. Falls from cliffs occur almost every year, sometimes with fatal consequences. Please stay on the safe side of any fences or railings near the cliff edge to avoid injury. 2. Restorative Justice: The restorative justice program will be suspended from 6 a.m. on April 6 to 6 a.m. on April 7. All citations issued during this time will be sent to the courts. 3. Festivals: Festival and social host ordinances have changed. Some of these changes include: Hosts cannot collect fees or donations, or sell party tickets in a residential area. Hosts cannot sell alcohol without a license, and parties of more than 250 people at a residential property are prohibited. 4. Open Containers: In Isla Vista, it is illegal to possess an open container of alcohol in public, including on streets and sidewalks. Additionally, if you are under 21, it is illegal to possess alcohol. 5. Drink Responsibly: Please drink responsibly, avoid drinking too much, and make sure you have a safe way to get home. Use the buddy system. 6.Noise Ordinance: The noise curfew will be in effect during Deltopia Weekend, Friday, April 5 through April 8. During this time, music cannot be heard from a residence or business between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. the following day, each day. . 7. DUI Checkpoint: There will be a DUI checkpoint in the area during Deltopia Weekend, at an undisclosed location. Drive safely and elect a designated driver if you plan to travel. 8.Good Samaritan Exemption: Under the Good Samaritan law, if you observe someone having a drug or alcohol overdose and you are sober, intoxicated or under the influence at the time you call for help, you and this person bear no responsibility. . This law was created to encourage bystanders to render assistance in an emergency and is one of the most powerful tools available to the community during Deltopia Weekend. 9, Goleta Parking Restrictions: The City of Goleta parking permit program will be in place from Friday, April 5 through Sunday, April 7. Parking permits are issued for the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista: the University 1 and University 2 neighborhoods, including the Cannon Green Condominium complex. The boundaries are: Cannon Green Drive to the west, Hollister Avenue to the north, Storke Road to the east, and Whittier Drive to the south. A map and FAQ can be found here.

