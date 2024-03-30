Virginia Aquarium's newly renovated South Building offers an immersive experience





VIRGINIA BEACH The Virginia Aquarium opened its newly renovated South Building to the public on January 14. Containing nearly 20,000 gallons of water and more than a dozen species, the renovated spaces of the South Buildings offer immersive experiences with interactive exhibits, children's play areas, touch pools, a veterinary care center observable, an interactive water quality laboratory, outdoor play areas and much more. The Aquariums South Building, formerly known as Marsh Pavilion, first opened in 1995 and was closed in 2018 for planned renovations to renovate and expand the entire facility . The construction process included a complete demolition of the interior, followed by construction of a new wing, new and improved electrical components, roof replacement, fireproofing and installation of all new exhibits. After a comprehensive $28.9 million renovation and expansion, the South Building is home to new animals, including Pacific nettle jellyfish, decorator crabs, mantis shrimp and cuttlefish, as well as old favorites like North American river otters. All-new exhibits highlight the superheroes of the marine world and the life cycle of jellyfish with a moon jelly touch pool. “Overall, the building was designed to be an immersive experience that engages and inspires guests. The Jellies gallery can captivate a guest with variations of jellies including upside down jellies, Pacific Nettle jellies, and the life cycle of jellies. This gallery engages guests with an interactive touch pool featuring our moon jellies,” explained Virginia Beach Public Relations Manager Kristina Scott. “The Undersea Super Powers gallery was designed to inspire visitors with the incredible adaptations found in these animals. Each exhibit in this gallery is associated with an animal-inspired “super power” and an interactive element to engage guests related to that super power. Our building is also home to a long-time favorite, our North American river otters,” she continued. As a City of Virginia Beach asset, the project first appeared as part of the City's capital improvement project in 2013. In subsequent years, the City's partner, Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center Foundation, raised $14 million from community members to support the project. project. Virginia Aquarium says kids and adults can let their imaginations run wild while playing the role of a veterinarian or field biologist in the Windows into Animal Care gallery, which also invites visitors to observe occasional examinations of real animals and water quality tests through neighboring windows. During the warmer months, guests can go outside to a playground with hands-on activities teaching the role of watersheds in the environment and the impacts of humans on our waterways. “Our animal care window has also been an exciting update for customers and staff. This showcases our conservation efforts, veterinary care and water quality laboratory in one space, where guests can see our daily work. Beyond these windows are play areas allowing young ones to let their imaginations run wild while playing the role of a veterinarian or field biologist and teaching them about careers in health sciences environment,” commented Scott. We are excited to welcome guests to our reimagined South Building. This space will expand our educational offerings and programs, enhancing the overall guest experience, said President and CEO Cynthia Whitbred-Spanoulis. The building is designed to be a hands-on, interactive experience that engages all the senses, sparks curiosity in all ages and inspires conservation of the marine environment. In addition to the new exhibits, the building will have a teaching room that schools can use for field trips, as well as an outdoor amphitheater with raised seating to accommodate a capacity of 200 people for events, programs and entertainment. The South Building is accessible by walking the nature trail from the Virginia Aquariums North Building at the following address: 717 General Booth Boulevard. or using the south parking lot, which the south building shares with The Adventure Park, at 801 General Booth Boulevard. For more information, visit the official website Virginia Aquarium Website.

