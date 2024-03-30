Bollywood Newswrap, March 30: Ranbir Kapoor changed Raha's diapers; 10 actresses opposite Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh in No Entry 2





On March 30, the Bollywood scene was electrified with exciting updates, building anticipation among fans and media circles. Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have made many revelations about their little angel, Raha, including Ranbir's involvement in changing her diapers. Boney Kapoor revealed that 10 actresses are set to star alongside Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in No Entry 2. The remarkable news defined a busy day in the world of Indian cinema. Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for March 30, 2024 1. Ranbir Kapoor shared that he changed Raha's diapers Ranbir Kapoor appeared in The Great Kapil Sharma Show alongside Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. In the episode, they shared many exciting stories about their little one, Raha. It was revealed that Ranbir changed her diapers, was a burp expert and loved sleeping with mom Alia Bhatt, among other things. 2.10 actresses will star in No Entry 2 In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor revealed that there will be 10 actresses alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor in No Entry 2. Buzz is, Varun, Arjun and Diljit will play dual roles in the sequel, leading to twice the confusion. 3.Nitesh Tiwari to shoot Gurukul sequences of Ramayana from April 2 Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Nitesh Tiwari and his team are all set to start shooting for Ramayana from April 2 in Mumbai. A set was built in Film City, marking the beginning of this film's journey. The set depicts a Gurukul, which has been complemented with a green screen to enhance the post-production process. 4. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's son Vayuja spends quality time with his grandparents Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja took to Instagram and posted a series of photos and videos. In the shared post, Vayu can be seen outside with his grandparents. Anand captioned the post: “Baba and Dadi come to the city to run, run, run, run with baby Vayu#VayusParents #VayusGrandparents #EverydayPhenomenal.. I love Mumbai (with red heart emoji).” 5.Salman Khan gives a major update on Dabangg 4 At the screening of Patna Shuklla, Salman Khan reveals the conditions he has set for acting in Dabangg 4. The actor said, “Very soon, just when the two brothers are going to lock in on a script, he (Arbaaz Khan) has to do more, he has to do more, just like they are going to lock in on a script, after which Dabangg will release.(Very soon. Once the two brothers (referring to himself and Arbaaz Khan) agree on a script, Arbaaz wants to do something else, and I want something else. As soon as we lock down a script , Dabangg will be released.)” READ ALSO : Ali Abbas Zafar praises Salman Khan's exceptional skills with the machine gun; says “no other actor can” shoot like him

