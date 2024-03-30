Red Star Taco Bar to Open Location in Bellingham





Downtown Bellingham will soon have another taco bar to add to its list of restaurants. The new Red Star Taco Bar space will be located at 1327 N. State St., according to a business license issued on March 6. Additional permits for catering, drop shipping and a liquor license have also been filed. But the space won't just sell creative tacos and additive-free tequila, Padraic Markle, co-owner and operator of Seattle-based Red Star, told the Cascadia Daily News on Saturday, March 30. Due to the size of the space, there will be two separate restaurant areas divided by a wall: one will focus on Red Stars taco and tequila offerings, and the other on breakfast items such as biscuits and gravy and a selection of eggs Benedict. It will not have the same decor. It won't have the same concepts, Markle said of the new breakfast space. The restaurant is expected to open in mid-June depending on the construction schedule, Markle said. The breakfast side of the restaurant, which will be located in the former Jacks Game Room, is expected to operate from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the taco bar will open from 4 p.m. to midnight on weekdays and be open later on weekends. . The breakfast restaurant's menu hasn't been finalized, but there will be an espresso bar serving Seattle-based Lighthouse Coffee with to-go coffee options, he said. Weekends will feature special brunches. The Bellingham location is the third for the taco and tequila bar that opened in Seattle in 2014 and expanded to Tacoma in 2018. The new space also offered Markle, a 2003 graduate of Western Washington University, and his business partner the opportunity to return to a field they loved. Bellingham will be the best of the three locations and we really put a lot of love into its design, Markle said. But it won’t be frou-frou or bougie. We want it to be a fun place for people to hang out. Annie Todd is a criminal justice and business reporter at CDN; contact her at [email protected]; 360-922-3090 ext. 130.

