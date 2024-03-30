Raveena Tandon slams those who call Bollywood a 'big bad world'





Raveena Tandon is back to entertain the audience with another fierce role in the film Patna Shuklla produced by Arbaaz Khan. The actress essays the role of a lawyer who fights for a student who insists on re-evaluating his exam paper and uncovers the educational scam of exchanging mark sheets in exchange for money. The film also stars Crash Course fame Anushka Kaushik. In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Bubble, Anushka explains the prejudices in society when a girl aspires to become an actress. In response, Raveena notes how there is a misconception that Bollywood is a very bad industry. Raveena Tandon reacts to Bollywood being called a big bad industry Not only in real life but also in real life, Anushka was a topper and scored more than 90% in her college studies. During the conversation, we asked her if it was difficult for her to convince her parents to get into the industry since she was a star. To this, she said, When I told my parents that I wanted to become an actress, they didn't react. In fact, my mother had stopped talking to me. But I realized that she was part of a vicious cycle. For me it was just about moving to Mumbai, but she had to live in this society. I remember we went to someone's house and the person was like you don't know how actresses act scenes. Hearing this, my mother's face turned red but today, this same person congratulates me every time my projects come out. To this, Raveena Tandon adds: It's this misconception that Bollywood is a dirty and nasty world. It's very sad because I think it's one of the most generous industries you can have. I mean, look at me after 33 years. I always enjoy it and do the kind of work I want. Today, Amitabh Bachchan still hits the ball out of the park. And you see in other sectors, people are finished at 35, 36 or 40 years old and they retire. So that's something that the opportunities that you get within this industry are fantastic. It's just a misconception that goes around among people that we're in a very wicked world. There is competitiveness, politics and sabotage in every industry. It's not just this industry. You go wherever there is rivalry. Watch the full interview here: Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon on 90s actresses finally getting their due: The story isn't over for me, Madhuri and Kajol

