Godzilla x Kong New Empire Roars Towards Huge $75 Million Box Office Opening





Godzilla x Kong: The New Kingdom is doing monstrous business at the Easter weekend box office. After landing $37 million on Friday, the Warner Bros. tentpole. and Legendary is now on track to open to $75 million at the North American box office, well ahead of the expected $45-$55 million. If these predictions come true, it will be the second biggest opening of the five titles in the MonsterVerse library, as well as good news for the box office, delivering the biggest debut of the year to date. Globally, it has a chance of crossing the $200 million mark when it launches (it's even doing well in China, where Legendary East is handling the film). Through Friday, its top foreign tally was $47.1 million. Its opening day haul in China was $13.7 million, including previews. Nowadays, many Hollywood films don't even reach that level for the entire weekend. Many critics disliked the film, but audiences disagreed, giving it an A-CinemaScore and 4.5 stars on PostTrack. It also appeals to an ethnically diverse audience. Men made up 67% of Friday's audience, while 62% of those who purchased tickets were aged 35 and under. Adam Wingard returned to direct the tentpole, which stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Dan Stevens. This time, the two mega-monsters actually decide to put aside their differences and face a mysterious force that threatens to destroy their planet. Godzilla x Kong: The New Kingdom has no major competition to speak of and will easily find more Easter eggs than other films, including the new ghost hunters film, which debuted last weekend. But Godzilla and Kong aren't the only reason WB and Legendary have reason to rejoice. That of Denis Villeneuve Dune: part two crossed the $600 million mark at the global box office on Friday, compared to $406 million worldwide for the first Dune. The figures will be updated on Sunday.

