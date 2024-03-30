Hollywood | Entertainment | daily-tribune.com

HOLLYWOOD — I wonder if Al Pacino's upcoming memoir, “Sonny Boy,” will include his recent incident at the Oscars? Apparently, minutes before he went on stage, producers told Pacino not to read the list of 10 nominees for Best Picture. It was such a last minute decision that they didn't even tell host Jimmy Kimmel that they had decided to do it. Pacino was as usual scattered, and Kimmel remarked, “I guess he's never watched an awards show before. It seems like everyone in America knows the rhythm of how this is supposed to happen!”
Pacino admitted: “It was not my intention to omit them, but rather a choice of the producers not to repeat them.” The 83-year-old actor has been nominated for an Oscar nine times and won in 1993 for “The Scent of a Woman.”
“I wrote 'Sonny Boy' to express what I have seen and experienced in my life,” Pacino confessed. “It’s been an incredibly personal and eye-opening experience reflecting on this journey and what acting has allowed me to do and the worlds it has opened up for me.”
Best Actor winner Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”) has already completed his next film, “Small Things like These,” starring Emily Watson. It premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.
Best actress winner Emma Stone moves from “Poor Things” to “Kinds of Kindness,” a contemporary anthology film consisting of three different stories set in the United States. Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe will co-star, with all three stars playing different roles in each of the three stories.
Best Supporting Actor winner Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”) is a producer on HBO's upcoming historical black comedy television series, “The Sympathizer.” He will also appear in the miniseries in several antagonistic roles.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, 37, who starred on Broadway in “Ghost: The Musical” (in the role that won Whoopi Goldberg an Oscar), has two films in the works after her recent Oscar win: “Shadow Force ” with Kerry Washington and “Bride Hard” with Rebel Wilson, Justin Hartley, Anna Chlumsky and Stephen Dorff.
Christopher Nolan has won more than one Academy Award for Best Director and Best Picture. His salary for directing “Oppenheimer” was just under $100 million, combining his salary, the final payout from billions of dollars in box office receipts and the bonus from winning two Oscars. His next project appears to be a screenplay for a film based on the 1960s TV series “The Prisoner,” starring Patrick McGoohan.
Ironically, last year's best actress, Michelle Yeoh, has a few upcoming films with release dates, from “Wicked” on November 27, 2024 and “Wicked Part Two” on November 26, 2025 to “Avatar 3” on the 19th. December. , 2025 and “Avatar 4” on December 21, 2029. But the poor girl is still looking for work because those films are already finished, so expect to see this “Everywhere All at Once” Best Actress winner as it attempts to fill the gap between today and 2029.
