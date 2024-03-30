Brian Dennehy – IMDb





Brian Dennehy, imposing, broad-chested and often silver-haired, was a prolific American actor, highly respected both on screen and stage for many decades. He was born in July 1938 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and attended Columbia University in New York on a football scholarship. Brian majored in history, before moving to Yale to study dramatic arts. He first appeared in minor on-screen roles in Looking for Mr. Goodbar (1977), Semi-Tough (1977) and Foul Play (1978) and proved popular with casting directors, this which led him to regular work. However, he really came to the attention of movie audiences in the hit film First Blood (1982), in which the fanatical sheriff was determined to drive Vietnam veteran “John Rambo” (played by Sylvester Stallone) from his town . Dennehy quickly moved into stronger supporting or co-starring roles in films like the Cold War thriller Gorky Park (1983), as a benevolent alien in Cocoon (1985), as a corrupt sheriff in the western Silverado (1985), as a tough but smart cop. in F/X (1986) and cop-turned-writer alongside hitman James Woods in Best Seller (1987). In 1987, Dennehy gave one of his finest performances as the cancer-stricken architect “Stourley Kracklite” in Peter Greenaway's superb The Belly of an Architect (1987), for which he won the Best Actor award at the Chicago Film Festival in 1987. Stronger performances followed. He reprized earlier roles in Cocoon: The Return (1988) and F/X2 (1991), and turned in gripping performances in three TV movies: a sadistic small-town bully who gets his grisly comeuppance in In Broad Daylight ( 1991), real-life serial killer John Wayne Gacy in the chilling To Catch a Killer (1992), and a corrupt union boss in Teamster Boss: The Jackie Presser Story (1992). In 1993, Dennehy appeared as police officer “Sgt. Jack Reed” in the television film Jack Reed: Badge of Honor (1993), and reprized the role in four sequels, which first saw him star involve in co-production. , directing and writing screenplay productions! Demand for his services showed no signs of abating, and he turned in other memorable performances in Romeo + Juliet (1996), as the down-on-his-luck “Willy Loman” in Death of a Salesman (2000) (which gave him earning a Golden Globe Award), he appeared in Spike Lee's uneven film She Hate Me (2004) and appears in the remake Assault on Precinct 13 (2005). The talented Dennehy also had a storied theatrical career and appeared throughout the United States and abroad in dynamic stage productions, including “Death of a Salesman” (for which he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in 1999 and a Drama Desk Award), “A Touch of the Poet,” “Long Day's Journey into Night” (for which he won another Tony Award in 2003) and in Eugene O'Neill's heartbreaking “The Iceman Cometh.”

