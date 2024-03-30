The rebirth of Brooklyn Paramount





A very happy welcome back to Brooklyn Paramount, in the heart of the most populated neighborhoods of New York, in full evolution. After a remarkable story as a giant movie theater for talkies, then a magnet for Miles Davis, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Chubby Checker, Bing Crosby, Duke Ellington, Fats Domino, Ray Charles and Ethel Merman, Paramount closed its doors as as a live music room. scene more than 60 years ago. Then the square pole of this baroque space with fantastic acoustics became the home ground of the square pole of Long Island college basketball team. LIU remains the owner of the theater, but entertainment giant Live Nation (which merged in 2010 with Ticketmaster) has restored it to immaculate condition as a performing arts venue. Even those who insult the megacorporation can appreciate this production, which brings Brooklyn another special place for a wide range of great artists from around the world. This reopening recalls the rebirth in 2015 of the Kings Theater in Flatbusha beautiful and historic space now re-established as a cultural pillar of Central Brooklyn. We are not just marking an inauguration here, but we are highlighting a crucial political point. In the wake of the COVID pandemic and amid a work-from-home revolution, many Cassandras have wondered whether cities are stuck in a doom loop. The theory is this: fewer businesses will have to locate in urban centers, and fewer workers will have to live in or near them, so places will empty out and taxes and services will fall. like in Detroit after the decline of the big three automakers. This may be happening in some mid-sized or even larger cities, but it This doesn't seem to happen in New York, and one of the main reasons is that this biggest and best metropolis offers certain things that no other place can offer. Foremost among them, on a par with the inimitable street life, is culture. The culture has highly recognizable manifestations like the world's greatest museums, from the Metropolitan and MoMA to the Guggenheim and the Whitney, as well as high-end performing arts spaces like Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. But there are also Broadway shows, attended by 12 million people per year. These are off-Broadway shows and shows in neighborhoods other than Manhattan, from the Brooklyn Academy of Music to the Queens Theater to fantastic smaller spaces that number in the hundreds and straddle what we often call the industry nightlife. These are comedy clubs, art galleries and fashion shows. It's about the outdoor art, music, dance and more that people experience in our parks and on our sidewalks. The drama, music and arts taught in our schools have a symbiotic relationship with so many great institutions. Even in a world where you can stream almost anything, especially in such a world, there is no substitute for real-life spaces where people come together to witness inspiring, captivating and thought-provoking works of art and entertainment. We must appreciate the economic value of New York City's creative economy, which employs approximately 300,000 people and represents 13% of the city's economic production. Most importantly, we cannot lose sight that for the city to survive and thrive, culture is and must remain its very soul.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nydailynews.com/2024/03/30/showtime-in-brooklyn-the-rebirth-of-the-brooklyn-paramount/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos