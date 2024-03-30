Bollywood bond drama at Barclays: Bank accused of 'incompetence' and 'pure laziness' as clients lose

Barclays has been reported to two of the city's most important regulators over a bond deal with one of India's best-known Bollywood film groups.

The bank is accused of “incompetence, inertia and sheer laziness” after a series of failures, which left customers thousands of pounds out of pocket and led to complaints to the Financial Conduct Authority and the Financial mediator.

The standoff centers on a 50 million bond issued by Eros, the former Bollywood darling. Struggling since the pandemic, the company told investors in March last year it would buy back up to half of its bonds at 60p a pound. Many accepted the offer and returned their bonds, but Eros changed its mind a few weeks later and the bondholders were informed that they could get their bonds back.

Platforms such as Hargreaves Lansdown and AJ Bell returned the bonds to investors within days, but Barclays only returned the bonds earlier this month, nine months late. And customers of its “Smart Investor” platform were still unable to trade them. Eros bonds fell from 32p to 12p during the period, leaving Barclays customers at a huge disadvantage.

The bank also delayed payment of interest on the bonds. Most investors received their money in May last year. Barclays customers were paid at the end of July.

Facing the Music: A scene from Ram-Leela an adaptation of Romeo and Juliet and one of the releases from Eros

But the bank claims to have acted correctly. She points the finger at Citi because, in a complex process, the US lender acts as custodian of Eros bonds held by Barclays clients.

Barclays said: “We can only release funds when we receive them from our custodian. Our custodian informed us that funds were not available and the bonds remained encumbered.

“On receipt of the money from Citi, Barclays paid it to its clients. We believe we have correctly approached all activities on behalf of our clients.

Citi declined to comment, but Barclays clients are furious, calling it “misinterpretation of the situation, incompetence, inertia or sheer laziness on the part of Barclays and/or its custodian Citi.”

Peter Buck, 87, invested in the bonds as an inheritance for his children. His son Kevin, who spent hours interacting with Barclays on his father's behalf, said: “No one at the bank seems to know about it. They take but they don't give.

In recent weeks, Barclays has sent incorrect information to its customers and miscalculated the value of bondholders' investments. In an outburst to Barclays, one bondholder pleaded: “Do the job right. Put more pressure on Citi to do its job properly and don't pressure customers like me to accept poor service.

Investor frustration intensified late last week when, in a last-minute reversal, Eros reversed a proposal to buy back some of its bonds. The company had offered to buy 2 million bonds by March 31, but admitted it was unable to do so hours before the market closed on Thursday.