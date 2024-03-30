Don Winslow ends his trilogy and his writing career with his latest novel “City in Ruins”: NPR

NPR's Scott Simon talks to bestselling thriller author Don Winslow about what he says is his latest novel, “City in Ruins.”

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Danny Ryan, a former Rhode Island gangster, dockworker and fugitive from justice, is now a pillar of the Las Vegas community. He has a sumptuous residence where good citizens come to pay their respects and enjoy his hospitality, his young son whom he loves and the company – well, three times a week, in any case – of an accomplished and convincing woman who 'he respects. What could go wrong? “City In Ruins” is the third and final novel in Don Winslow’s bestselling Danny Ryan trilogy. It follows “City On Fire” and “City Of Dreams”, and Don Winslow very explicitly says that “City Of Ruins” is my last book – no flaws that I could detect. He joins us now from Julian, California. Thank you very much for being with us.

DON WINSLOW: Thank you for inviting me. I appreciate it.

SIMON: The book opens with an implosion, a famous old Las Vegas hotel, now owned by Danny Ryan, destroyed from the inside out. Is implosion also a sort of theme in Danny Ryan's life?

WINSLOW: Yeah, sure. Going through the arc of these three books, I think we're seeing a certain type of self-destruction with dynamite, if you will, or explosives that were planted many years earlier on a long fuse, to torture the metaphor, and so implosion is definitely a theme.

SIMON: In previous books, Danny had used what I would simply call ill-gotten gains from a criminal enterprise to buy his way into a respectable hotel and gaming business. He has a dream. Actually, a hotel – I guess it's called the Dream in Italian.

WINSLOW: That's right. Yeah, Il Sogno.

SIMON: Tell us about this place he wants to create.

WINSLOW: Well, he wants to create a new type of mega-hotel that people walk into and it's literally a dream with constantly changing images on the walls of beauty and action and all sorts of things. And I think that reflects his own dream of trying to create a new type of life for himself and for his son.

SIMON: What's in the way?

WINSLOW: Well, a number of things. On the one hand, this valuable real estate on which this former hotel sits is essential to the power of the Las Vegas Strip. And he's essentially undermining a rival to acquire it. And then it turns out that Danny and this rival both have ties to the mob from the past that each of them is trying to escape and leave behind, and neither of them can. And so these things really get in the way of Danny's dream.

SIMON: You've written many other books over the years, including “Savages,” “The Force,” “The Cartel,” bestsellers that were made into films. What made you come back to Danny Ryan?

WINSLOW: You know, it took me almost 30 years to complete this trilogy. You know, it's funny. You look back on your life. When I started the Danny Ryan books, my son, now grown and married, was a toddler. My goal was to write an entirely contemporary detective epic, whose stories and characters would be drawn from the Greek and Roman classics, mainly the Aeneid, but also the Odyssey, the Iliad and some Greek tragic dramas. I kept failing. I wrote part of the book, and part of it worked, and a lot of it didn't work. And so sometimes I was discouraged, thinking that either A was a bad idea or B was a good idea and I didn't have the means to implement it. But I kept coming back to it because I couldn't leave it behind. And then later, a few decades later – you know, I live mostly in California – I started going back to Rhode Island, where a lot of the first book takes place, and I fell in love with the place again. , and I felt that I could write it, perhaps in a better and more mature way than I could have done 20 years earlier.

SIMON: Did you feel a kinship with Danny?

WINSLOW: I think so. You know, I grew up with a lot of Dannys. I played pond hockey with them. I went to the beach with them, you know, to bars and restaurants and all sorts of things. So it's funny how little self-awareness we can have. The second volume of this book, “City Of Dreams”, essentially depicts Danny wandering across the country looking for a place to put his feet. I was in the middle of writing the third book before I came back to the second book and realized how connected I was to Danny in that regard. You know, I left Rhode Island when I was 17 and spent decades wandering not only around the country but around the world, doing various types of jobs to try to make a living, trying without notable success in becoming a writer and eventually I managed to make a living. it happened and I found a place, if you will, to put my feet.

SIMON: You mentioned all the jobs you had. You were a private investigator in Times Square.

WINSLOW: Yes, sir.

SIMON: Is it as exciting as it sounds, or is it a lot of prying eyes?

WINSLOW: (Laughs) Not too many peeps through the keyhole, thank God. You know, I didn't do what we call marital work. But no, it wasn't romantic at all. I was basically what you call a street rat. So I started out by investigating embezzlement and theft at legitimate movie theaters and movie theaters in Times Square – there were a few at the time – and then I got, if you will calling it that, troll status. I was walking around Times Square trying to get mugged, and there were some tough guys, which I'm not, behind me jumping like rodeo riders, then chasing the runaways and trying to get to them before the pimps. .

SIMON: By the way, I'm not interested, but how do you manage to get attacked?

WINSLOW: (Laughs) Well, for one thing, you manage to be 5'6 and 130 pounds. Who helps. And then you walk around like you don't know where you're going, like you're a tourist, with a wallet in plain sight in the back pocket of your pants.

SIMON: Wow. It seems like it was essential to your literature.

WINSLOW: In a way. You know, I mean, I think that's what it's like as a private investigator, and then later I did it in California, here, at a much higher level. But it brought me into this world. I've known cops, crooks, street people, lawyers, judges, courtrooms and all that. But I think the most important influence it has had on my work has been in terms of the investigation itself. I learned to do research. I learned how to interview people. And the same skills I would have used as an investigator are the ones I brought to researching the novels.

SIMON: All of this brings us to ask you goodbye. The thanks you write include hundreds of people, parents…

WINSLOW: Yes.

SIMON: …readers, former teachers…

WINSLOW: Of course.

SIMON: …Even your agent.

WINSLOW: Especially my agent. Yeah.

SIMON: And as you say, goodbyes are difficult. So why are you retiring?

WINSLOW: It's the confluence of two streams, if you will. The first is that having finished this trilogy felt like an end to me. It felt like, yeah, this was kind of my life's work. The second strand, though, the bigger one, and probably the most important, is that I just think we're at a time in this country in crisis and at a time where democracy is under serious threat. And I think the answer to that has to be more immediate than what you can do in a novel, you know? You know, I'm not young. I am 70 years old. And I think all the energy and time I have is better spent in this fight.

SIMON: Don Winslow, his new and insistent on his latest novel, “City In Ruins.” Thank you very much for being with us and thank you for everything.

WINSLOW: Thank you very much. It's kind of you to say that.

