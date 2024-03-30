Danger! Fans impressed by the players' daily victory without doubles: a monster buzzer | Entertainment





Danger! Candidate Victoria Groce emerged victorious in the eighth quarter-final of the ongoing competition on Friday. Invitational tournamentand fans of the game show applaud his daily victory without doubles. I am very impressed with Victoria's performance today! a viewer wrote in a Reddit thread for Friday's episodeafter Victoria beat Ben Ingram, a corporate control specialist from Florence, South Carolina, and Dhruv Gaur, a graduate student from Cambridge, Massachusetts (and the candidate who Alex Trebek once choked). Victoria, a writer and television personality from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, finished the game with $28,801 after a correct Final Jeopardy! answer. It wasn't a blowout game, however, as Dhruv had $14,400 for Final Jeopardy! He answered incorrectly and ended up in third place with $5,999, behind Ben, who collected $7,654. Victoria was on fire with the ringtone and Ben and Dhruv could barely call, another person wrote. You also have to hand it to Dhruv and Ben, for doing as well as they did with Victoria, to his credit, killing them at the buzzer, or so it seems. A third viewer wrote that Victorias was definitely becoming a buzzer monster. Meanwhile, one stats-minded viewer noted that Victoria had joined fellow tournament guests Larissa Kelly, Matt Jackson and Amy Schneider by achieving a Coryat score above $20,000. (Coryat's score is the score of a player whose bets are ignored, and Victorias was $22,800 on Friday.) Victoria proves she's going to be a threat in these games, another viewer wrote. Before we see the semi-final match, I like Larissa, Matt, and Victoria as the final three, but we'll see. Game show fans may recognize Victoria, and not just because she competed on Danger! in 2005. She is also a hunter on the ABC game show The hunt where she is known as the Queen alongside her compatriot Danger! alumni Brandon Blackwell, James Holzhauer, Brad RutterAnd Buzzy Cohen. Victories ABC was notes that she lives with her husband, their teenage daughter, and two cats, and enjoys cooking (and cooking unnecessarily elaborate meals), kayaking, and knitting. She is proud to have only needed medical attention twice for knitting-related injuries, the biography adds. Danger! Invitational tournament, weekdays, check local listings More titles:

