Chance Perdomo, Generation V André Actor, Dies at 27

The boys spin off Generation V died tragically at the age of 27 in a motorcycle accident. Representatives for Perdomo have called for privacy for his family as they mourn the loss of a beloved son and brother.

Production on

Generation V

Season 2 will be delayed as the team deals with the emotional impact of Perdomo's death.









Generation V Star Chance Perdomo has died at the age of 27. The actor starred in the Prime Video spin-off of The boys as Andre Anderson, one of the students at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting who exploits magnetic manipulation abilities. Before Generation VPerdomo had started to make a name for himself with key roles in the Netflix film. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as the warlock cousin of the titular protagonist, Ambrose, and in the After trilogy played by Landon, the half-brother of the main character Hardin.

LeWrap announced that Perdomo died at the age of 27 following a motorcycle accident. The actor's death was confirmed by his representatives at Shelter PR, who confirmed that no other people were injured in the accident, while releasing a statement calling for “confidentiality” for the family at this time. See the full statement released below:





His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will live on in those he loved most. We ask that you respect the family's wish for privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved son and brother.

An anonymous producer of Generation V also spoke to LeWrap on Perdomo's death, confirming that production had not yet begun on season 2, in which the actor was expected to return. The source confirmed that the filming start date will be delayed as they deal with the star's passing, while also reflecting fondly on their time working with Perdomo. See what the producer said below:

We can't really understand this. To those of us who knew and worked with him, Chance was always charming and cheerful, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and, more than anything else, a very kind and lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense makes no sense. We are truly sorry to Chance's family and mourn the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.





Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, the studios behind Generation V and the whole Boys franchise, also released a statement lamenting Perdomo's death. The group expressed that the “the entire Gen V family is devastated” by his loss and shared their support to his family and loved ones. See the statement from Amazon MGM and Sony Pictures Television below:

The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television send their deepest thoughts and support to Chance's family and all those who loved him during this difficult time.





Perdomo's star profile was only just beginning





Although a main actor throughout Chilling Adventures of Sabrinathe two-season series, Perdomo's role in Generation V the cast was arguably the largest yet. Son of the similarly-powered Supe, Polarity, who was also an administrator of the titular university, Andre endured an emotional arc in season 1 of The boys spin off. Young Supe was forced to confront some of his personal demons related to Patrick Schwarzenegger's Golden Boy, his father's deteriorating health due to his powers, as well as the various secrets of Godolkin University and the mysterious Woods project.

Generation V season 2 would have not only explored these story elements further, but also continued Perdomo's rise to stardom in the industry. Being one of the key faces of a comic book property like the Prime Video show is often a way for up-and-coming actors to break into household names, and the praise Perdomo received for his performance would have made him one man to watch. It could even have led to the star's involvement in other superhero franchises, including the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe and the soon-to-be-launched DC Universe.





Although Perdomo's death will bring about some changes for Generation V According to plans for Season 2, Season 1 will not be the last project that audiences see of the actor. Perdomo had completed production on the action comedy inspired by a true story bad man in February, in which he stars alongside Seann William Scott, Johnny Simmons and Rob Riggle, with the film rights currently being purchased. Many fans having also given hope for a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina revival and curious to learn the answers to Andre's story, Perdomo's presence on screen will be missed by many.

Source: TheWrap