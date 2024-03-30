Star Gazing: Black Hollywood celebrates the beauty of spring





SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 26: Zendaya attends the Australian premiere of “Challengers” at State Theater on March 26, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images) With the arrival of spring, many of the industry's biggest and brightest stars have hit the red carpet from coast to coast to celebrate new releases, television milestones and more. Earlier this week, All American, produced by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, held an incredible event to commemorate the series' 100th episode. Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z, Taye Diggs, Greta Onieogou and Samantha Logan were all in attendance, making Manuela the perfect location in Los Angeles. On the other side of the country, Kevin Hart received the Mark Twain Prize for Humor at the Kennedy Center. Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Ashanti, Nelly and several others all came out to support the popular comedian on the night his career was celebrated. Take a look at all the stars in the city surroundings. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 26: Zendaya attends the Australian premiere of “Challengers” at State Theater on March 26, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images) SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 26: Lola Rose Thompson attends the Australian premiere of “Challengers” at State Theater on March 26, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 28: Yolanda Adams attends the 2024 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards at Flourish Atlanta on March 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 28: Ceelo Green attends the 2024 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards at Flourish Atlanta on March 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 28: Gabrielle Union attends as Knix hosts a dinner to celebrate Gabrielle Union as the brand's new global ambassador on March 28, 2024 in New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Knix) HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: Brian Tyree Henry attends the world premiere of “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” at TCL Chinese Theater on March 25, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic) WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: Tiffany Haddish attends the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/WireImage) WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: Regina Hall attends the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/WireImage) WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: Kevin Hart, 2024 Mark Twain Prize winner, attends the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/WireImage) WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: Nelly attends the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: Ashanti attends the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images) Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: (LR) Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart attend the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: George Wallace attends the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: 9th Wonder attends the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Nkechi Okoro Carroll attends the season six premiere and 100th episode celebration of The CW’s “All American” at Manuela on March 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Bre-Z attends the season six premiere and 100th episode celebration of The CW's “All American” at Manuela on March 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Greta Onieogo attends the season six premiere and 100th episode celebration of The CW's “All American” at Manuela on March 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Samantha Logan attends the season six premiere and 100th episode celebration of The CW's “All American” at Manuela on March 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Daniel Ezra attends the season six premiere and 100th episode celebration of The CW's “All American” at Manuela on March 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images) Will Smith and Martin Lawrence CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attend Sony Pictures' 'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die' Trailer Release Celebration on March 25, 2024 in Culver City, California . (Photo by Éric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

