The Queen of Color comes to Karats in Vail

Paula Crevoshay's relationship with jewelry is partly inspired by India.

When jewelry industry experts named Paula Crevoshay “the queen of color,” they didn't do it lightly or frivolously. Crevoshay is not only a renowned master of her gem-studded creations, she is also genetically gifted at seeing color in a way that most people cannot. Her unique ability allows her to combine, highlight and contrast the colors of gemstones in exceptional ways, adding to the richness of her unique jewelry. She is at Karats Vail until Monday, April 1st.

Crevoshay is tetrachromatic, a term for the type of superhuman vision for which about 12 percent of women have genetic markers, but fewer of whom actually have full function. All four cones function in the eyes of tetrachromats, unlike the two or three cones that function in the eyes of most of the population. This means that four independent channels transmit color information to Crevoshay twice as much as most of us.

“I see color in color in color,” she said, speaking of her ability to enhance color in her pieces.

For example, a giraffe she created had 600 different colors of diamonds. An endangered tiger she designed used five or six different shades of orange.

We are such amazing creatures. We were born to be jewelry. Paula Crevoshay

She often works with micro pavé, a technique that involves putting gemstones together so closely that they look like a painting. She actually started out as a painter, earning her master's degree in painting, printmaking, sculpture and art history.

“In 1978, I considered myself a painter and a sculptor,” she said in a YouTube video, explaining how she left New York with her late husband to go “on a magical and mysterious tour” to India. “When I went to India, I had no idea how colorful, beautiful, fascinating and steeped in the art of jewelry it was. You have incredible gifts for ancient metal techniques, fine artistry, and the exquisite nature of opulence itself as an aesthetic. There is no limit to the influence India has given me.”

She and her late husband spent 16 years in Southeast Asia, absorbing the culture and history of the region, on which she bases much of her designs.

Nature is also a dominant inspiration, as she translates the animal and floral kingdoms into the mineral kingdom through her jeweled pendants, brooches, earrings, bracelets and menswear. She interprets flowers, butterflies, birds, sea creatures, endangered species and more, in a more literal or more abstract way. Either way, nature shines through his creations.

“Nature, art and science are this fusion that makes my work interesting and educational. I am inspired by the infinite wisdom of nature,” she said in a telephone interview, adding that she and her now husband's home in New Mexico, between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, fulfill her vision. magnificent views. “We have 10 acres at 7,000 feet elevation and we're surrounded by five mountains. You are literally floating in paradise. There is so much beauty there.

Just as she “paints” with gemstones, creating visual symphonies, she works with the unique light essence of each gemstone. Hence its slogan: Wear the light. Live in beauty.

She creates her feminine jewelry to honor the divine feminine, the elegance that lies dormant in every woman.

“All women should have a clear image of this divine feminine, and you can feel it in my jewelry,” she said.

She also designs men's clothing, from belt buckles to cufflinks and lapel pins. A few weeks after making a lion cub for a prominent man, he sent him a photo of himself standing next to the Prince of Monaco with a wide smile, tucking the lion cub under the neck of his tuxedo.

“Sometimes men react to it even more strongly than women,” she said.

She wants each piece she makes to find its unique expression in the person who wears it.

“Once they put it on, it becomes part of them and it speaks to them. Their posture changes, even their face changes. They feel their beauty,” she said in one of her YouTube videos. “We are such amazing creatures. We are born to wear jewelry, and I want (women) to feel that I am a woman, that I bear fruit and children, that I am a goddess, and to watch me roar.

While Crevoshay is in town for her one-woman trunk show at Karats, she is available to consult with people. She invites anyone who might own a gemstone or simply desires an exclusive piece of jewelry to see what she suggests.

