Is THE GUEST 2 about to move forward? David Collins actor Dan Stevens gives update

Will the highly anticipated sequel to that of 2014 be The guest has it already arrived? Ironically, Guests 2 the soundtrack was made available, but there was never an official announcement about the possibility of a legitimate sequel. Dan Stevens, who played David Collins in the film, admitted he didn't know if a sequel The guest will ever be achieved, declaring: “But I don't know what the real answer is. This is really a question that is more for Adam and Simon than for myself.” “I would always jump at the chance to work with either one. There are so many other projects we're talking about collaborating on as well, and The Guest II might be one of them, but I can't confirm either nor invalidate at this stage.e.” He went on to say that there's a good chance he hasn't finished his work in the Monsterverse franchise, which could be next project director Adam Wingard and writer Simon Barrett. Wingard recently said that coming out The New Kingdomthere are three options on the table when it comes to his next project- a live-action Thundercats movie, a Face/Off sequel, and a third Godzilla movie. “David was a great character, and I was very lucky to be able to work on this with Adam. But Trapper is an equally great character who could have a little more mileage in him, and I'd love to see more life in him, so see for yourself. At the very least, I hope I get to work with Adam and Simon on something again.g,” Stevens said. To close the interview, Stevens paid tribute to the late, great Lance Reddicks, who starred in The guest. “And so I just remember Lance had such class and elegance about him. The way he played that role had such gravity, and the seriousness was so cool. And there's a sort of mischievous side to a film like The Guest, but particularly to the role of David.” “He is [frick]ing with [Carver and his team] and he knows exactly how he's going to outsmart them, and that's part of the fun of this movie“. The Guest was released theatrically on September 17, 2014 and grossed $2.7 million on a production budget of $5 million. The film, however, found a second life on Netflix, where it became a cult classic. The film holds a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from over 100 reviews. The official guest synopsis: A soldier (Dan Stevens) introduces himself to the Peterson family, claiming to be a friend of their son who died in combat. Once the young man is welcomed into their home, a series of accidental deaths seem linked to his presence.

