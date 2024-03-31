'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Star 'Gen V'

Chance Perdomo, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina And Generation V star, has died. He was 27 years old.

The actor died following a motorcycle accident, his representatives said. The Hollywood Reporter in a report. No one else was involved in the accident.

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will continue among those he loved most,” a statement from his representatives said. “We ask that you respect the family’s wish for privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Most recently, Perdomo starred in Prime Video The boys spin off, Generation V, which saw him play the role of Andre Anderson, a popular Godolkin University student capable of magnetically manipulating things.

“We can’t really wrap our heads around this,” the show’s producers said in a statement. “To those of us who knew and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer and, more than anything else, a very kind and lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense makes no sense. We are truly sorry to Chance's family and mourn the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.

In their own statement, Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, which also produces Generation V, wrote: “The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television send their deepest thoughts and support to Chance's family and all those who loved him during this difficult time.

Generation V arrived in late September amid the cast's strike and continued to be a hit with critics, quickly earning a renewed season two weeks after its debut. However, Amazon announced that it would push back the production start date for the second installment, which was scheduled to begin filming in April.

Before the Prime Video series, the actor played the adorable Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's (Kiernan Shipka) cousin, in the Netflix series. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. His character often acted as Sabrina's conscience as well as her accomplice, often keeping secrets from her, although he feared his practices would put her in danger.

Chance Perdomo was born on October 19, 1996, in Los Angeles but grew up in Southampton, England, after moving there with his mother. He originally planned to study law after graduating from college, but decided to pursue acting instead. He moved to London, where he joined the National Youth Theater and later trained at the Identity School of Acting.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina marked the actor's first major role. He had already said THR that one of his first auditions was for the role of Jughead Jones in Riverdale, which ultimately went to Cole Sprouse. However, Perdomo stood out for Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who created both Sabrina And Riverdale, and he chose him as Ambrose.

“[I] I did a few self-tapes, and I had quite a few rounds and I had no idea how close I was,” the actor said. “They kept me in mind , and I had no idea until later Roberto said to me: 'Brother, do you know how close you are?' …It was almost you.'

Although he lost the role, Perdomo shared that he had no hard feelings toward Sprouse. “I’m not even angry,” he said. “I grew up watching Cole Sprouse and his brother [Dylan Sprouse]and to have gotten close to it and lost it to one of the people I was looking at, that's good.

In addition to his major television roles, the Generation V the star had a recurring role in After film series, starring Landon Gibson. He also made appearances in Midsomer Murders, Killed by my debt, for which he received a BAFTA nomination, Hetty Plume And Shakespeare & Hathaway: private investigators.