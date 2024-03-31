Tori Spelling files for divorce from Dean McDermott almost a year after split | Entertainment

It's the end of an era.
Actress Tori Spelling filed for divorce from Dean McDermott on Friday, nearly a year after the couple first announced their separation.
THE Beverly Hills, 90210 Star50, cited irreconcilable differences as the primary reason for wanting the marriage dissolved and is seeking spousal support, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.
It does not appear that the two have entered into a prenuptial agreement, with Spelling noting that the status of their joint property and assets awaits finalization of the divorce.
Although she is seeking sole physical custody of the couple's five children, Spelling appears to be fine with the former Chopped Canada host having visitation rights, according to TMZ. She also asks that they share joint legal custody of their children Liam, 17; Stella, 15 years old; Hattie, 12; Finnish, 11 years old; and Beau, 7 years old.
In a since-deleted Instagram post, McDermott, 57, announced the separation of the pairs June 17, 2023, the same day spelled as the separation date on divorce documents. Two years before, Spelling revealed they slept in separate beds.
The pairs marriagewhich covered high-profile money issues and McDermott's infidelityhas taken center stage in several reality TV series, including Oxygènes Tori and Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, Lifespans True Tori, and residences Tori and Dean: Cabin Fever.
Both Spelling and McDermott married him to Charlie Shanian and he to Mary Jo Eustace when they met on the set of the television film Mind Over Murder in 2005. They married the following May, just weeks after it was completed of Spelling's divorce. They welcomed their first child in March 2007.
