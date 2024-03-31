Hrithik Roshan talks about Bollywood's popularity at Red Sea Film Fest, his desire to break the rules and why he thinks Vikram Vedha failed at the box office

Hrithik Roshan passed through Saudi Arabia Red Sea Film Festival late last year to host one of the festival's popular In Conversation sessions. Before Roshan arrived at the festival venue, extra security was put in place as the audience queue stretched two floors. When Roshan finally arrived, he was mobbed by crowds. The reaction was not surprising. Despite Hollywood visitors like Spike Lee and Antonio Banderas, Red Sea's biggest names were stars of the Indian Bollywood industry.

Son of Bollywood director Rakesh Roshan, Roshan grew up in the industry and is one of the biggest leading men in Indian cinema. His films have grossed more than $600 million over his two-decade career. He has been nominated ten times and won six Best Actor awards at the Indias Film Fare Awards.

Below, Roshan talks to Deadline about the popularity of Indian cinema in Saudi Arabia, whether he's looking to make the jump to Hollywood, and why he thinks his latest big-budget picture Vikram Veda failure at the box office.

DEADLINE: How did you feel receiving such a loud welcome when you entered the festival space?

HRITIK ROSHAN: At first it bothered me because I am a very shy person. I grew up with a stutter. I was very reluctant, but I wanted to be an actor. I wasn't ready for what happened with my first film: the popularity and fame, so I learned over time to move from nervousness and anxiety to a feeling of gratitude. I now feel a sense of gratitude and I'm just happy to do my job and have the opportunity to contribute to the world by inspiring people.

DEADLINE: Most of the enthusiastic fans who came to see you and other Bollywood stars here at Red Sea were from Pakistan. On the world stage, Pakistan and India have tense relations. Do you think Bollywood stars have a role to play in connecting the two nations and cultures?

ROSHAN: Art is a language that has the ability to transcend all boundaries, demarcations and differentiations to touch human beings where the heart is. Art can also unite people and promote empathy and sympathy, and make them understand that we are all the same. Films are therefore an excellent way to bridge these gaps which are often the result of power games and politics. I'm happy to be in a company where I don't need to think about all that and I can operate from my heart.

DEADLINE: It has often been reported in the Indian press that you have signed with a Hollywood agency and are looking for opportunities in America. Is it true?

ROSHAN: So this is a rumor that has been going on for 10 or 15 years. I am interested in making good films. It doesn't matter if it's Hindi or English, and it doesn't matter if it's Bollywood or Hollywood, so I'm on the lookout. But that’s not why I’m giving up my current job. It’s not something I pursue 100%. But if something comes to me and it makes sense, I would love to do it. Why not? I am here to learn. I love being a student. I like being surrounded by people who know more than me. And I feel like if I make a movie in Hollywood, I'll have a lot to learn. And that’s something I’ll be looking forward to.

DEADLINE: Last year, the Indian box office struggled. One of the big projects that underperformed was your film Vikram Vedha, a remake of a popular South Indian film. Why do you think it didn't attract audiences to the cinema?

ROSHAN: It was only in hindsight, after the pandemic, that we went back and looked at the view count of the original South Indian version, and it was 200, 300 million views on each platform. During the pandemic, people were hungry for content. They consumed everything, regardless of the language. So the moment we announced that we were making our version, more people went to see the original film on the platforms. It had already been consumed. It was unlucky, but I think it was a good movie.

DEADLINE: What's next for you?

ROSHAN: I am currently working on a film with Siddharth Anand, with whom I have previously done a project titled War. This film is based on the Indian Air Force, so I play a pilot. And yes, of course, the moment I say that what comes to mind is Top Gun. And yes, Top Gun is a film that inspired us all. It was the original. We are basing this film on a fictional story but against the backdrop of real events.

DEADLINE: As you take the next step in your career, what will be your guiding principles?

ROSHAN: I'm in a space where I want to break the rules. I want to make films that move something inside me. I want to be wrong because that's where growth is found. When you take a leap of faith and challenge yourself by doing something that is not consistent with who you have been in the past, that's where you find the potential for surprise. So I want to do something fun and not take myself too seriously.

