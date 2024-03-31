Review: Accidentally on Purpose focuses on racial divides | Way of life

Bringing classic film noir and neo-noir to 2024, Cal State Fullerton's original production, Accidentally on Purpose, allows audiences to grapple with the concept of the deadly feminine archetype of the femme fatale character and question what he looks like today.

Mimicking a play within a play, the show highlights a theater company, Studio 212, which presents a diverse show inspired by the 1944 film noir Double Indemnity until its own femme fatale joins the cast. This character, Piper, captures the director's attention and ultimately makes waves in the studio's mission to produce a modern, inclusive version of film noir.

Widely known for its introduction to the character of intelligently attractive seductive types, the film noir genre set the title of femme fatale in stone.

The students involved in the play also hosted the play on key themes they wanted to explore, such as diversity and gender identity in the industry.

It just opened up this whole conversation about gender expression and what that means, and how we're sort of pushed into a box because of the way we look, said Christian De La Torre, who plays Will , the director of the play.

CSUF Devised Performance and Physical Theater students, director David Nevell and playwright Peter Howard designed the piece, making the performance even more impressive.

Nevell then passed the directorial baton to CSUF professor Miguel Torres Cruz, who stepped in during the final three weeks of production.

According to Torres Cruz, when it comes to the protagonist of the play, the audience must decide who leads the story. Is it Will, the director, or Piper, the femme fatale, vying for the lead role?

Ultimately, Piper was the driving force behind the production.

Unlike the depiction of femininity in Double Indemnity and works like it, the commentary on women in Accidentally on Purpose is two-pronged: it does not stop at Piper's experience as a white woman struggling with her use of femininity as a means to an end. It peels back another layer of the female experience through Keasha Fuller's performance as Phoenix, a woman of color suffering the repercussions of Piper's white femininity.

Phoenix and Piper stole the show. With the femme fatale archetype at the center of the play, both women represented the painful dichotomy of femininity and the limitations of being a woman.

Madi Shuck perfectly played the two-sided nature of the femme fatale that we would like to love Piper: she is beautiful and at first appears kind, gentle and accommodating. Her actions challenge this image when we look a little deeper, even before she drops this veil of innocence.

Piper challenges the audience to question whether this stereotypical image empowers women or limits them. Hair and makeup helped advance this critical way of thinking, as Piper's blonde wig and flawless makeup represented the femininity that audiences may associate with innocence.

In tandem, Fuller's portrayal of Phoenix was powerful and offered an underrepresented glimpse into womanhood from the perspective of a woman of color. With her emotionally charged monologues highlighting her experience as a woman of color in the industry, Phoenix was able to convey to the audience a completely different experience from the traditional femme fatale.

From the start, the piece establishes its film noir inspiration by creating menacing silhouettes through screens using lights, shadows and complex movement sequences.

The actors would even periodically address the audience during these scenes before returning to the original plot.

This duality was perfectly executed. When the characters spoke to the audience, they more explicitly explored the larger themes of the play, monologues about internal dilemmas or self-expression.

When the characters return to reality, they hold their cards close to their chest and the true intentions are less clear.

The skillful incorporation of film noir into the show's style and themes provided a refreshingly modern take on a genre that should have been explored long ago from an inclusive and diverse perspective.

The production's eleven performances at the Hallberg Theater at Clayes Performing Arts Centers conclude on April 13, and tickets for the remaining shows are available online or at the box office.