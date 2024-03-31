Act two in Bollywood

The trend began to attract even stars who maintained a studied distance. Shatrughan Sinha has finally succumbed to the temptation of a meaty role, that of a zabardast political personality and a gentleman politician in the upcoming web series Gangs of Ghaziabad. I lead the story, which revolves around my character. I was excited about this role and completed the project ahead of time. It was an awesome experience. I would reach sets early, unlike in the past, as I was known to arrive late for shoots. For me, there is less enthusiasm since I made a lot of films but I found it different, my role is pro-human and that corresponds to my image. People love me, there is a political image and I will not do anything that will disappoint or hurt those who love me. Right now, the focus is on the upcoming elections; after this, I may take up other projects in future, says Sinha.

Kareena Kapoor, whose career is constantly evolving, once said she wanted to emulate Meryl Streep who remained at the helm of the company for decades. I would like to make performance-oriented films. I'm a fan of Meryl Streep and I think age or marital status can never be a deterrent for an actor. The only thing we need is passion.

And passion never gets old.

Dimpled Kapadia

From being a teenage sensation in Bobby (1973) that wowed the nation to a string of big hits in the 90s, she went all the way to Hollywood and new age stories on OTT platforms.

Zeenat Aman

The very definition of punch, the original Bollywood pin-up makes her comeback with Bun Tikki where she shares the bill with Shabana Azmi

Dharmendra

The handsome He-Man has played leading roles from the days of black and white to the present day. He embraces 90 but prefers to lock lips with co-stars like Shabana Azmi, like in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Raveena Tandon

Mast Mast in the 90s, sometimes very serious, sometimes funny now, Raveena Tandon hasn't aged a day and hasn't lost any verve, as her return to Netflix, the OTT series Aranyak, has shown.

Karisma Kapoor

An impeccable Bollywood lineage has led to a string of Filmfare awards as well as a National Award. The fun girl from the megahit Raja Hindustani has regained her prowess on the web with the series Mentalhood.

And she's not finished yet

Shatrughan Sinha

Old Shotgun went from the big, bad Bollywood to the bigger, badder world of politics. It remains his first love, but fans can't wait to hear that 12-gauge voice again in the upcoming Gangs of Ghaziabad. I'm excited, says the man who's seen it all

Sanjay Kapoor

He had everything and more, but Kapoor's career as a leading actor never really took off. Not one to give up, he got into production and television, but it was the web that relaunched him, with Lust Stories and The Fame Game. Watch out, there are more to come

Model Jackie Shroff,

then a leading man and action star, who has the unique distinction of playing the hero of the hit Hero, this laid-back boy from Mumbai makes his comeback on the web, wiser and a little withered. And he still rocks it

Neena Gupta

A rich and varied career, from Attenborough's Gandhi to Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro to a national award in 1994, Gupta took to social media in search of a role, and the rest, well, c It’s a story that continues to be written.