'Gen V' Actor Chance Perdomo, 27, Dies





Actor Chance Perdomo, the Los Angeles-born star of Gen V and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has died in a motorcycle accident, his representatives announced Saturday. He was 27 years old. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will continue among those he loved most, Perdomos representatives said in a statement. We ask that you respect the family's wish for privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved son and brother. No other vehicles were involved in the incident, which took place Friday, his representatives told the Times. They did not release further details about the accident, including its location. We can't quite wrap our heads around this, the producers of the Gen V series said in a statement. To those of us who knew and worked with him, Chance was always charming and cheerful, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and, more than anything else, a very kind and lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense makes no sense. Most recently, Perdomo played Andre Anderson in the Amazon Prime superhero series, which premiered in September. Production on the second season will be postponed due to the actor's death, the studio said. The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo, Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television said in a statement. Born in Los Angeles in 1996, Perdomo grew up in Southampton, England. A childhood fascination with young performers on children's television led him to decide early on a career in acting, according to the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. When I was about two years old, I told Mom I wanted to be two things, Perdomo told BAFTA in 2019. I said, I want to be the first black president of the United States and I want to be on Barney. Perdomo briefly studied law before being offered a role in the BBC series Hetty Feather in 2017. He received a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in the 2018 BBC film Killed by My Debt, and was honored with the BAFTA Breakthrough Brit Award in 2019 for his role in the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. In a video made for his Breakthrough Brit recognition, Perdomo spoke about the power of art and acting to bring about change. There’s no point in ranting on someone, he said. But if you can connect with them emotionally and get them to think beyond their peripheral vision to another place, then it can change perspectives and hopefully lead to more permanent change.

