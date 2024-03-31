April in the garden





The Almanac Mean temperature: Maximum 83, minimum 60 Precipitation: 2.42 inches 1. Phases of the moon Full moon: April 6 Last quarter: April 13 New Moon: April 20 First quarter: April 27 2. Moon Sign Planting Dates Above-ground crops: 2, 3, 4, 20, 21, 25, 26, 30 Underground crops: 7, 8, 12, 13, 16, 17 Controlling weeds: 14, 15, 22, 23, 24 Prune trees and shrubs: 1, 9, 10, 11, 18, 19, 27, 28, 29 It's time to plant 3. Vegetables: Calabaza, cantaloupe, cassava, chayote, cherry tomato, cucumber, dasheen, eggplant, Jerusalem artichoke, jicama, lima bean, malabar spinach, malanga, New Zealand spinach, okra, pepper, roselle, seminole pumpkin, snap beans, squash, southern peas, sweet potato, tamarillo, yam and long bean 4. Flowers: African daisy, ageratum, aster, bacopa, balsam, begonia, black-eyed susan, blue daze, browallia, bush daisy, cat's whiskers, celosia, cleome, coleus, coreopsis, cosmos, crossandra, dahlberg daisy, diascia, gazania, gaillardia, gerbera, goldenrod, impatiens, joseph's coat, lantana, licorice plant, lisianthus, marigold, melampodium, mexican sunflower, million bells, moonflower, nicotiana, nierembergia, pentas, periwinkle, porterweed, portulaca, purslane, salvia, sunflower, torenia and zinnia 5. Light bulbs: Asiatic lilies, achimenes, African iris, agapanthus, amaryllis, Amazonian lily, blackberry lily, blood lily, bulbine, caladium, canna, crinum, dahlia, eucharis lily, gingers, gladioli, gloriosa lily, society garlic, begonias tuberose and rain lily 6. Herbs: Anise, basil, bay leaf, borage, cardamom, chives, coriander, dill, borage, edible ginger, lemon balm, oregano, Mexican tarragon, mint, oregano, rosemary, sage, savory, sweet marjoram and thyme Lawn care 7. Most lawns made it through the winter without too much damage; give them the necessary care. 8. Areas with dead weeds are obvious; add new sod or plugs to repair. 9. Complete feeding of Bahia, Bermuda and St. Augustine lawns to promote spring growth. ten. Delay feeding centipede and zoysia lawns until they begin to grow. 11. Select a fertilizer that is phosphorus-free and has slow-release properties to feed for 2 to 3 months. 12. Weeds and feeds can replace regular feedings. 13. Know your weeds and the herbicides that control them; make requests as needed. 14. Fertilized but yellow lawns can often be regreened with an application of iron alone. 15. Check the soil acidity of all home lawns; adjust pH if necessary. 16. Mow zoysia lawns to the desired height of 2 to 3 inches. 17. Pull out weeds, adjust the pH and till the soil before installing a new lawn. 18. A mild winter means chinch bug controls are often necessary for St. Augustine lawns. 19. Remove excess amounts of tree leaves from lawns before mowing. 20. Spring is often dry; Water when the lawn begins to show signs of water stress. 21. Adjust sprinklers to avoid sidewalks and roads and only water lawns. 22. Apply up to three-quarters of an inch of water with each irrigation. 23. Change service oil and air filters on gas-fired equipment. 24. Sharpen mower blades when the cutting edges begin to dull. 25. Border lawns growing along sidewalks. 26. Aerate lawns and remove thatch if necessary. 27. Do not fight the shadow; consider another ground cover for these problem spots. Landscaping work 28. Don't waste plant growth; carry out the necessary pruning before new shoots form. 29. Many plants normally affected by cold are still green; prune them to keep them within limits. 30. Prune dead, declining plants several inches into healthy wood. 31. Redirect out-of-bounds shoot growth and thin trees and shrubs as needed. 32. Prune spring-flowering trees and shrubs once the flowers have faded. 33. Keep palms healthy; remove only brown fronds and fruiting stems if necessary. 34. Rake and use the leaves as mulch or compost them for later use in gardens. 35. Keep weeds under control; control young shoots and apply mulch. 36. Plant a tree, shrub or vine on National Tree Day, April 28. 37. Remove declining cool-season annuals and add warm-weather selections in spring. 38. Make sure the root balls of all plants are moist at planting time. 39. Build berms at the edges of rootballs of new trees and shrubs to direct water toward the roots. 40. Give all poinsettias a spring pruning; repot new ones or add them to the landscape. 41. Maintain 2 to 3 inch layers of mulch with trees and shrubs; 1 inch in flower beds. 42. Water annuals and perennials when the soil begins to dry out or they show signs of wilting. 43. Use slow-release fertilizers that can feed landscape plants for months. 44. Palm trees need special feeding; use fertilizer intended for palm trees every 3 to 4 months. 45. Inspect older trees and trim them as needed before hurricane season begins. 46. Be careful; ask an arborist to prune larger, older trees. 47. Cut off old flower stems from amaryllis, Amazon lilies and other spring flowering plants. 48. Water new plantings as needed to keep the soil moist. 49. Divide perennial plants before very hot weather arrives. 50. Train the vines onto a trellis or arbor. 51. Add a water feature to the landscape; those who are clean and established. 52. Transplant and feed water lilies and bog plants. Fruit and vegetable plantations 53. Hurry up to plant tomatoes, peppers and eggplants in the garden. 54. Select larger transplants for this time of year. 55. Remove cool-season crops that are finishing their harvests and add seeded crops. 56. Many bananas were damaged by the cooler weather; remove declining portions. 57. Prune tropical plants not affected by cold as necessary to keep them within limits. 58. Citrus greening has become a devastating problem; remove severely affected trees. 59. Control citrus psyllids during each growth spurt; Use sprays or soil treatments as directed. 60. Apply minor nutrient sprays to citrus trees during each growth spurt. 61. Complete granular spring feedings of all fruit trees. 62. Start transplanting sweet potatoes for May. 63. Plant tropical vegetables that don't mind summer heat and humidity. 64. Finish planting herbs before the onset of hot weather; many grow best in containers. 65. Lightly feed vegetable plantings every 3 to 4 weeks or use a slow-release fertilizer as directed. 66. Help maintain moist soil with a 2- to 3-inch layer of mulch containing everything except citrus. 67. Add edible fruit trees, shrubs and vines to the landscape. 68. Blueberries need very acidic soil; have the soil pH checked before planting. 69. Grow blueberries in pine bark fines or add the fines to non-acidic soils. 70. Transplant papaya plants into the landscape, keep them moist and feed them monthly. Foliage and houseplants 71. Winter-weary foliage plants would like a sunny, filtered spot outdoors to recover. 72. Groom to reshape and eliminate declining portions. 73. Cut off overgrown stems from foliage plants to make cuttings. 74. Repot foliage plants that have outgrown their containers. 75. Trim Christmas and holiday cacti as necessary to keep them compact; root the cuttings. 76. Give foliage plants a spring feed with a slow-release fertilizer. 77. Add a saucer to patio plants to capture and conserve water for use. 78. Transplant the amaryllis that bloomed during the winter into the garden or grow it in a pot. 79. Remove dust and insects from leaves and stems. 80. Insects like mealybugs, mealybugs and thrips need an insecticidal soap or oil spray to control. 81. Move orchids and bromeliads outdoors to a shady area. 82. Repot orchids and bromeliads when they begin spring growth, as needed, and begin feeding. 83. Replace lower quality plants with new selections. 84. Most forced bulbs cannot be regrown in Florida; throw away the plants and keep the containers. 85. Consider using foliage plants for shady landscaped sites. Tom MacCubbin is a Distinguished Urban Horticulturist with the University of Florida Cooperative Extension Service. Write to him: Orlando Sentinel, PO Box 2833, Orlando, FL. 32802. Email: [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.orlandosentinel.com/2024/03/30/april-in-the-garden-13/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos