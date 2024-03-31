Professor-playwright turned comic star, frightening villain of Bollywood and Bangla cinema – India Tribune

Utpal Dutt: The professor-playwright turned comic star, scary villain in Bollywood and Tollywood. —IANS

Vikas Datta

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) His portrayals of the mustache-loving, rule-enforcing Bhawani Shankar or the stern ACP Dhurandhar Bhatawadekar in a pair of light-hearted Bollywood comedies are undeniably unforgettable, but he played a more realistic role in “Guddi” – that gentle deconstruction of the history. glittering but hollow edifice of cinema.

Utpal Dutt, as Professor Gupta in the 1971 film, knows that neither scolding nor advice will change the movie star-struck teenager (then Jaya Bhaduri in her first Hindi film), and that only The outcome is to let her indulge her fascination with films and learn. first-hand, the artificiality, heartbreak and struggle behind them.

Portraying a teacher with innovative ideas was not difficult for Dutt, who was born on this day (March 29) in Barisal in Bengal (now Bangladesh) in 1929. He had been an English teacher at South School Point Calcutta (at the time). in the 1950s and won the admiration of his students for his understanding of literature, particularly Shakespeare's plays, and his impeccable diction.

He would again be seen as a wise elder, like Mr. Bhattacharya who ensures a happy ending in “Julie” (1975), and Mr. Singh of “Baat Ban Jaaye” (1986), who gives full freedom to his niece (Zeenat Aman). choose your life partner.

On the other hand, he used his fluent English to intimidate the police inspector (Om Prakash) in the denouement of “Gol Maal” (1979) – although he also derisively calls him “munchmunda”.

It was Dutt's sense of timing, his funny intonation, especially his pronunciation of 'achha' – and the glow and maniacal laughs he could produce, that allowed him to shine in comedy – 'Gol Maal”, “Rang Birangi” – especially its burlesque pursuit. by Farooque Sheikh through a children's playground, “Kissi Se Na Kehna” (both 1983) and “Lakhon Ki Baat” (1984).

He could also use the same mannerisms to play a frightening villain – the cunning munim Ghoshal who leads the hero (Uttam Kumar) to despair and ruin in “Amanush” (Bengali and Hindi, 1975), the greedy Maganlal Meghraj in “Joy Baba” by Satyajit Ray. Felunath' (Bengali, 1979) and the bane of Amitabh Bachchan's life as the underworld Don Saxena in 'The Great Gambler', Sahuji in 'Barsaat Ki Ek Raat' (1981) and the venal politician Seetaram in ' Inquilaab' (1984).

All these histrionic abilities are due to his solid training in theater, which he has been fond of since his school days and which has made a name for himself both as a performer and as a playwright. This also led to a stint in prison for sedition!

However, it was Shakespeare who was lucky for him: his performance as “Richard 3” brought him to the attention of the Kendalls (who later became Shashi Kapoor's in-laws) and he accepted their invitation to join their troupe and toured India with them. for the next two years.

Earlier, his portrayal of the role of 'Othello' led to his first film 'Michael Madhusudan' (Bengali, 1950).

Dutt later founded his own troupe and staged plays by Shakespeare, as well as those of Henrik Ibsen, George Bernard Shaw, Rabindranath Tagore, Maxim Gorky and Bertolt Brecht, before deciding to concentrate on Bengali plays and moving down to the street to reach the people.

While translating and adapting many Shakespearean and modern playwrights, he also wrote nearly two dozen plays, including “Aaj ka Shahjahan,” which inspired Amitabh Bachchan’s “The Last Lear.”

It was “Kallol” (1965), about the Royal Indian Navy mutiny of 1946, which marked a turning point. His role as a cigar-smoking admiral, who orders the bombing of the mutineers, prompted KA Abbas to cast him as the ex-Punjabi soldier who commands “Saat Hindustani” (1969) – which was Amitabh's debut and his own entry into Bollywood. .

But Dutt's theater and his association with Kendall had already made him one of the Indian stars of the Merchant-Ivory duo – playing a maharaja in their “Shakespeare-Wallah” (1965), a fastidious sitar maestro in “The Guru ” (1969), and also appearing in “Bombay Talkie” (1970).

He gained national prominence with Mrinal Sen's “Bhuvan Shome” (1969) as a “rules-driven tyrant” who rediscovers his humanity after a sojourn into nature. The film won him a national award.

Dutt continued to make numerous Bollywood and Tollywood films over the next two decades and more – ranging from those that became cult classics to those 'masala' kitsch that sank without a trace. He later confessed that he made most of the films for money and forgot the plot and even the name of the film after he finished filming.

His swan song – as for Satyajit Ray – was this masterful story of fading family ties and trust “Agantuk” (1991), derived from the latter’s short story “Athithi”. Dutt, before his death in August 1993, revealed that he considered the role a “responsibility” since Ray had told him that the character of Manomohan Mitra was inspired by the author himself.