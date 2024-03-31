Entertainment
Jet-Setting from Airports to Exotic Filming Locations
Crew is a 2024 comedy heist film that revolves around three flight attendants going about their daily routine when an unexpected situation throws their lives into a tailspin. Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the film showcases their on-screen chemistry and impeccable comic timing, set against the backdrop of exotic destinations visited by the fictional airline Kohinoor. With stunning aerial shots, the film promises a visual treat to the viewers. Let's explore the filming locations of Crew to discover the real settings behind the film's captivating scenes.
Crew: Cast, release date and more
Crew follows the journey of three glamorous flight attendants as they encounter a lucrative but risky opportunity while caring for passengers. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film offers a mix of humor and excitement as the flight attendants face unforeseen challenges. The star cast also includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Kapil Sharma, with special appearances by Saswata Chatterjee and Rajkummar Rao.
Crew was announced in November 2022 and filming began on March 25, 2023. Filmed on scenic locations in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai and Goa, filming for Crew concluded in February 2024. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 29, 2024.
Watch the official trailer for Crew:
Buy the best travel experiences here
Crew filming locations
Bombay
Many scenes of Crew were filmed in Mumbai, the base city of the flight attendants depicted in the film. The actresses did much of the filming in the vibrant “City of Dreams” before venturing out to other locations. The busy streets of Mumbai and the Mumbai International Airport feature prominently in the film. Towards the end of filming, the team returned to Mumbai to capture a few final shots before wrapping up production.
Major attractions: Explore India Gate, Elephanta Caves, Juhu Beach and Kanheri Caves. Indulge in Mumbai's culinary scene at new restaurants or savor the Sahyadris offered at the hill stations near Mumbai.
How to reach
By plane: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is located in the city.
By train: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus is located in the city.
Book your stay at the Hilton Mumbai International Airport hotel via Booking.com
Goa
The film's shooting in Goa began on May 21, 2023 and spanned several weeks. A viral social media post showed Kriti Sanon and Tabu flying to Goa, with Kareena Kapoor promising to join them the next day. While specific filming locations in Goa remain under wraps, the trailer features lush green beaches, hinting at Goa's beloved coastlines featured in Crew.
Major attractions: Visit the beautiful attractions of Old Goa and explore Baga Beach, Dudhsagar Falls and Mapusa Market. Enjoy sun, sand and luxury at Goa's best beachfront hotels, or indulge in Susegad with a 10-day Goa itinerary.
How to reach
By plane: Dabolim Airport is located in the city.
By train: Vasco da Gama station is located in the city.
Book your stay at ITC Grand Goa, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa via Agoda.com
Abu Dhabi
According to the Goan calendar, the Crew The team embarked on a short shoot in the cosmopolitan city of Abu Dhabi. The film's trailer offers a glimpse of the Abu Dhabi cityscape, featuring iconic landmarks such as the Abu Dhabi City Tower (part of the Etihad Towers), Nation Towers and Qasr Al Watan , the presidential palace of the United Arab Emirates and a major tourist attraction. Visitors to Qasr Al Watan can immerse themselves in the culture, traditions and governance practices of the Emirates.
Major attractions: Explore Ferrari World Yas Island, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Warner Bros World. From desert safaris to indoor skydiving, have endless fun with our guide to the best things to do in Abu Dhabi.
How to reach
By plane: Zayed International Airport is located in the city.
Book your stay at Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche via Agoda.com
(Image credit: IMDb)
Related: Chasing the Action: Explore Fighter's Captivating Filming Locations
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
-When does Crew planned release?
Crew is scheduled to hit theaters on March 29, 2024.
-Where can I watch the Crew movie?
For now, the film will be released exclusively in theaters, with no announcement regarding streaming on OTT platforms.
-What is the story of Crew movie?
Crew (2024) revolves around three flight attendants who find themselves in an unexpected situation and get through it together.
-Who plays in the cast of Crew (2024)?
The cast of Crew (2024) features Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Kapil Sharma.
-Who directed the film Crew?
Crew was directed by Rajesh Krishnan.
-What are the Crew the filming locations of the film?
Crew was shot in Mumbai, Goa and Abu Dhabi.
Written by
|
Sources
2/ https://www.travelandleisureasia.com/th/destinations/asia/crew-film-shooting-locations-goa-abu-dhabi/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Strengthening national economy, Prabow continues Jokowi-era National Palm Oil Action Plan
- Jet-Setting from Airports to Exotic Filming Locations
- Imran appoints focal points after agreement with Adiala authorities
- Americans choose travel and entertainment over savings
- No. 19 men's lacrosse loses to Ohio State
- Men's volleyball closes a two-game weekend in Lewis with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss
- Gazans look to the sky to see US aid planes falling | BBC News
- Bacterial infection cases soar, CDC warns doctors
- Biden campaign addresses Nikki Haley voters in new ad
- PM Modi and Bill Gates discuss green GDP and sustainable innovation
- March 30th 4 million jackpot winning numbers
- 'Gen V' Actor Chance Perdomo Dies in Motorcycle Accident at 27