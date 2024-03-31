Jet-Setting from Airports to Exotic Filming Locations

Crews Filming locations”/>

Crew is a 2024 comedy heist film that revolves around three flight attendants going about their daily routine when an unexpected situation throws their lives into a tailspin. Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the film showcases their on-screen chemistry and impeccable comic timing, set against the backdrop of exotic destinations visited by the fictional airline Kohinoor. With stunning aerial shots, the film promises a visual treat to the viewers. Let's explore the filming locations of Crew to discover the real settings behind the film's captivating scenes.

Crew: Cast, release date and more

Crew follows the journey of three glamorous flight attendants as they encounter a lucrative but risky opportunity while caring for passengers. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film offers a mix of humor and excitement as the flight attendants face unforeseen challenges. The star cast also includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Kapil Sharma, with special appearances by Saswata Chatterjee and Rajkummar Rao.

Crew was announced in November 2022 and filming began on March 25, 2023. Filmed on scenic locations in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai and Goa, filming for Crew concluded in February 2024. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 29, 2024.

Watch the official trailer for Crew:



Buy the best travel experiences here



Crew filming locations

Bombay

Many scenes of Crew were filmed in Mumbai, the base city of the flight attendants depicted in the film. The actresses did much of the filming in the vibrant “City of Dreams” before venturing out to other locations. The busy streets of Mumbai and the Mumbai International Airport feature prominently in the film. Towards the end of filming, the team returned to Mumbai to capture a few final shots before wrapping up production.

Major attractions: Explore India Gate, Elephanta Caves, Juhu Beach and Kanheri Caves. Indulge in Mumbai's culinary scene at new restaurants or savor the Sahyadris offered at the hill stations near Mumbai.

How to reach

By plane: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is located in the city.

By train: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus is located in the city.



Book your stay at the Hilton Mumbai International Airport hotel via Booking.com



Goa

The film's shooting in Goa began on May 21, 2023 and spanned several weeks. A viral social media post showed Kriti Sanon and Tabu flying to Goa, with Kareena Kapoor promising to join them the next day. While specific filming locations in Goa remain under wraps, the trailer features lush green beaches, hinting at Goa's beloved coastlines featured in Crew.

Major attractions: Visit the beautiful attractions of Old Goa and explore Baga Beach, Dudhsagar Falls and Mapusa Market. Enjoy sun, sand and luxury at Goa's best beachfront hotels, or indulge in Susegad with a 10-day Goa itinerary.

How to reach

By plane: Dabolim Airport is located in the city.

By train: Vasco da Gama station is located in the city.



Book your stay at ITC Grand Goa, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa via Agoda.com



Abu Dhabi

According to the Goan calendar, the Crew The team embarked on a short shoot in the cosmopolitan city of Abu Dhabi. The film's trailer offers a glimpse of the Abu Dhabi cityscape, featuring iconic landmarks such as the Abu Dhabi City Tower (part of the Etihad Towers), Nation Towers and Qasr Al Watan , the presidential palace of the United Arab Emirates and a major tourist attraction. Visitors to Qasr Al Watan can immerse themselves in the culture, traditions and governance practices of the Emirates.

Major attractions: Explore Ferrari World Yas Island, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Warner Bros World. From desert safaris to indoor skydiving, have endless fun with our guide to the best things to do in Abu Dhabi.

How to reach

By plane: Zayed International Airport is located in the city.



Book your stay at Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche via Agoda.com



(Image credit: IMDb)

Related: Chasing the Action: Explore Fighter's Captivating Filming Locations

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

-When does Crew planned release?

Crew is scheduled to hit theaters on March 29, 2024.

-Where can I watch the Crew movie?

For now, the film will be released exclusively in theaters, with no announcement regarding streaming on OTT platforms.

-What is the story of Crew movie?

Crew (2024) revolves around three flight attendants who find themselves in an unexpected situation and get through it together.

-Who plays in the cast of Crew (2024)?

The cast of Crew (2024) features Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Kapil Sharma.

-Who directed the film Crew?

Crew was directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

-What are the Crew the filming locations of the film?

Crew was shot in Mumbai, Goa and Abu Dhabi.









Written by