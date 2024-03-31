Actor Louis Gossett Jr remembered as one of the best to ever do this







Naomi Clarke and Charlotte McLaughlin, Pennsylvania senior entertainment journalists

Director Taylor Hackford and actors Richard Gere and LeVar Burton are among those remembering Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr as one of the best to ever do the work following his death at the age of 87.

The American actor's death was confirmed to the AP news agency by his first cousin Neal L Gossett who said he died in Santa Monica, California. A family statement said he died Friday morning.

Gossett Jr became the first black man to win a supporting actor Oscar after securing the gong for his role in An Officer And A Gentleman, where he starred alongside Richard Gere and Debra Winger.

Louis Gossett Jr with his Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in An Officer And A Gentleman



Gere described his former co-star Gossett Jr as a sweetheart and recalled how seriously he took his job.

The Pretty Woman star added: He did his research. He stayed in character the whole time, I don't think we ever saw him socially.

He was a drill sergeant 24 hours a day, and this was clearly reflected in his performance. He drove every scene he was in.

A tough guy with a heart of gold. We were all very proud of him when he won his Oscar. Condolences to his family.

American filmmaker Hackford, who directed the 1982 romantic drama, remembers hiring Gossett Jr on the spot as he paid tribute to the late actor.

He explained that his role as Master Sergeant Foley was originally written as a white man, but he changed the casting profile after visiting the Navy Officer Training Center in Florida and discovering that many Drill instructors were black men.

Hackford added: Lou Gossett came to see me, I knew and admired his work on stage. He told me he had served in the US Army as a Ranger, so in addition to being an accomplished actor, he knew military life, I hired him on the spot.

Lou Gossetts' Sergeant Foley may have been the first black character in American cinema to have absolute authority over white characters.

The Academy rewarded his performance by voting him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. He certainly deserved it.

Gossett Jr also won an Emmy for his role in the 1977 American series Roots, which depicted the horrors of slavery, as musician Fiddler.

Her Roots co-star Burton shared a photo of the pair on social media and hailed them as one of the best to ever make it big.

Thank you Lou for everything! he added.

Gossett Jr's last role was in the 2023 remake of The Color Purple, which is a reimagining of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel of the same name.

The actor played Ol Mister Johnson, who is the father of Albert Mister Johnson, played by Colman Domingo, and the stepfather of the main character Celie Harris, played by Fantasia Barrino.

Domingo posted a photo of himself with Gossett Jr on set on Instagram as he praised his late co-star like a true legend.

We have lost a truly great man. A true legend. What an honor to have been able to offer him his flowers on his last day of his last film The Color Purple where he played my father, he wrote.

Fantasia sang it better. He ran his race for us. We are eternally indebted. May we stand firmly on his shoulders. Lift it today. RIP.

Barrino also described Gossett Jr as a great man and said she would never forget the stories he told.

You have left us so many testimonies and have opened the way for black actors and actresses. We will miss you, but man, did you live a blessed life, she added.

The new film was produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, who respectively starred in and directed the 1985 version, as well as Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

Gossett Jr has also appeared in television films including The Story Of Satchel Paige, Backstairs At The White House, The Josephine Baker Story, for which he won a Golden Globe, and Roots Revisited.

He was also known for the 2019 run of the superhero drama Watchmen, where he played Hood Justice/Will Reeves, and the series Sadat, where he played former Egyptian president, Anwar Sadat.