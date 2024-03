Generation V and Sabrina Actor Chance Perdomo Dies at 27

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the 27-year-old actor Chance Perdomo died following a motorcycle accident. Scorecards with AI | AI unlocked Born on October 19, 1996, Perdomo made his acting debut in the 2016 short film Longfield Walk. The following year, he appeared on television as Henry Goodall in the Canadian series Hetty Plume before undertaking small pieces in other series. Her breakout role came with Netflix Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as Ambrose Spellman, followed by a regular role as Andre Anderson for The boys spin off Generation V at Prime Video. [Chances] His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will continue among those he loved most, his representatives said in a statement. We ask that you respect the family's wish for privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved son and brother. In their own statementTHE Generation V the producers were blindsided by learning of Perdomos' death. To those of us who knew and worked with him, Chance was always charming and cheerful, they wrote. [He was] an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented artist and, more than anything else, a very kind and lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense makes no sense. We are truly sorry to the Chances family and mourn the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight. By DeadlineAmazon planned to start production on Generation V season two in mid-April. It has now been shelved indefinitely, both so the cast and crew can grieve, and so the writers can determine whether they should revise the season and write Andre off or recast him. The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo, fellow producers Amazon MGM and Sony Pictures TV wrote. [We] We express our sincere thoughts and support to the Chances family and all those who loved them during this difficult time. Want more io9 news? Find out when to expect the latest news wonder, Star WarsAnd Star Trek exits, what is the next step for the DC Universe in cinema and televisionand everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

