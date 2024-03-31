Kamal Haasan says Daniel Balaji will live after his death by donating his eyes, check out more tributes for the late actor





Daniel Balaji, known for his roles in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema, died at the age of 48 at a private hospital in Chennai. He died of a heart attack on March 29. His last rites took place in Chennai, in the presence of celebrities like Vetrimaaran and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Tributes have been pouring in for Balaji from fans and celebrities alike, check out what they said. (Also Read: 5 Lesser Known Facts About Daniel Balaji: Pawning His Eyes, Inspiring Others, How He Got His Name & More) Daniel Balaji died on March 29 in Chennai at the age of 48. It's the people that matter most Balaji's nephew, actor Atharvaa Murali took to X to share a heartfelt tribute to his uncle. Writing that he would have liked to spend more time with the actor, he said: “It's one of those days where you understand that only time and the people we bond with in life matter the most . I wish we could spend more time together. REST IN PEACE Balaji Chithappa. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Actor Nani, who starred with Balaji in the film Tuck Jagadish, also wrote that it pained him to see the actor die so soon. He wrote: Gone too soon. Rest in peace my brother. #DanielBalaji. Actors Arya and Aadhi also said that Balaji left too soon. Suriya recalled that Balaji was always pushing to get the shot right, remembering the days when he was shooting for Kaakha Kaakha. He wrote: Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Daniel Balaji. Shocked and saddened! He always strived to get a good photo and I still have fond memories of the Kaakha Kaakha days! He will live even after death Kamal Haasan, who played the protagonist of Balaji's antagonist in Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, wrote that Balaji will live even after death due to his decision to promise his eyes. He wrote a long note in Tamil, which translates to: The sudden death of Brother Daniel Balaji is shocking. The agony of the young dead is great. My condolences to Balaji's family, friends and fans. He will live even after his death thanks to the gift of his eyes. My tribute to Balaji who gave the light. Musician Harris Jayaraj wrote: “Shocked to hear of the passing of Daniel Balaji. That his soul rests in peace. Keerthy Suresh wrote, “Shocking to hear that #DanielBalaji is no more! A great actor gone too soon! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Such inspiration Actor Sundeep Kishan and director Mohan Raja spoke about how Balaji inspired them early in their careers. Sundeep wrote that the actor was always kind of him, even helping him with auditions. He wrote about X, The one person who was always nice to me when I was an assistant director, sent me to so many auditions with his reference when he realized I was an aspiring actor. I will always miss you and your beautiful heart Anna. Rest in peace. Mohan Raja revealed that the actor was his inspiration to go to film school and write 'Such a Sad News'. He inspired me to join the film institute. A very good friend. I miss working with him. That his soul rests in peace. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place.

