So you think you know: Bollywood edition | Camber





1. Which of the following actresses chose to stay at home before becoming a solid actress years later because her partner was a bigger star?

a) Anuskha Sharma

b) Alia Bhatt

c) Deepika Padukone

d) Kirron Kher





3. Which of the following musicians faced a fatwa to work on the soundtrack of an international film?

a) Wajid Ali

b) Ismail Darbar

c)AR Rahman

d) Sajid Ali





2. Which famous Hindi screenwriter openly said that he would never write films today like he did in the 70s due to the current political climate in India?

a) Javed Akhtar

b) Salim Khan

c) Shyam Benegal

d) Gulshan Nanda





4. Who are the two Hindi film actors who had a heated debate on the subject of item songs?

a) Sharmila Tigore and Anushka Sharma

b) Dimple Kapadia and Katrina Kaif

c) Kajol and Rani Mukherjee

d) Shabana Azmi and Priyanka Chopra

Answers

1. d) Kirron Kher, who wears many hats today, including that of a theater and film actress and an Indian politician, has admitted in several interviews that she has taken a back seat as an actress and that she focused on family life while her husband and actor, Anupam Kher, a much bigger actor, continued to work in films. She only accepted acting roles once her children grew up.

2. a) Famous Hindi screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar said that if he had written Sholay in present-day India, he would omit certain scenes because India is no longer as secular as it was when he wrote. Sholay in 1975.

3. c) AR Rahman, who landed in hot water when a fatwa was pronounced against the Indian composer, singer and multi-instrumentalist artist, because he worked on the soundtrack of an Iranian film by Majid Majidi.

4. d) Shabana Azmi and Priyanka Chopra, the former dismissing the idea of ​​item songs as terrible and the latter noting that it depends on each actor and is a matter of personal choice. Chopra added that doing an item number doesn't take away from their feminist ideals.