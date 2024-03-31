Chance Perdomo, 'Gen V' Actor, Dies at 27 After Motorcycle Accident





Chance Perdomo, a 27-year-old actor who starred in Prime Videos Gen V and Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, died Saturday in a motorcycle accident. The British-American actor's death was confirmed in a statement from Perdomos' family and representatives, who wrote: His passion for the arts and his insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will continue among those he loved most. We ask that you respect the family's wish for privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved son and brother. No other person was involved in his fatal crash on Saturday, the statement added. Perdomo, an Afro-Latino actor born in Los Angeles, California but raised in Southampton, England, recently starred in the superhero series Gen V, a spin-off of the popular Prime show, The Boys. Acting alongside Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Phillips and London Thor, Perdomo portrayed the character Andre Anderson, a student with magnetic manipulation abilities. Saturday was supposed to mark the start of season 2 of the series, as cast members planned to reunite in Toronto for a table read, according to Deadline. With the tragic news of Perdomos' death, it was announced that production on the second season of Gen V, which was originally scheduled to begin filming on April 8, would now be pushed back. We can't really understand this. To those of us who knew and worked with him, Chance was always charming and cheerful, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and, more than anything else, a very kind and lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense makes no sense. We are truly sorry to the Chances family and mourn the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight, the Gen V producers said in a joint statement. Perdomo was also known for his role as Ambrose Spellman in the series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, alongside Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch and Michelle Gomez. Before acting, he attended Peter Symonds College, Winchester, and intended to study law before moving to London to train at the National Youth Theater and the Identity School of Acting, Variety reported. Perdomo also starred in several “After” films, including After We Fell (2021), After Ever Happy (2022), and After Everything (2023).

